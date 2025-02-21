Apple's plain old iPad 10 is a gem.

It offers lplentyof screen real estate to watch your favorite shows, snappy eerformance, and decent battery life ll at a wallet-friendly price. But how does it compare to the upcoming iPad 11, Apple's new affordable tablet?

The iPad 11 and iPad 10 are expected to be quite similar, but they'll vary in a few major aspects, namely price and performance.

Apple's next-gen base iPad will likely come equipped with the hardware chops needed to utilize Apple Intelligence features, which means it'll offer better overall performance as well.

Are convenient AI features, improved performance, and a likely battery life boost in the iPad 11 worth its potential price hike? Let's dive into how exactly the iPad 11 compares to the iPad 10 and ultimately help you decide which tablet to pick up.

iPad 11 vs. iPad 10: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 iPad 11* iPad 10 Starting price $449 $349 Display 10.9-inch, 2360 x 1640, 60Hz, 500-nit Liquid Retina display 10.9-inch, 2360 x 1640, 60Hz, 500-nit Liquid Retina display Chipset A17 Pro (6-core CPU, 6-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine) A14 (6-core CPU, 4-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine) Memory 8GB 4GB Storage 64GB, 256GB 64GB, 256GB Cameras 12MP wide rear, 12MP Center Stage front 12MP wide rear, 12MP Center Stage front Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Dimensions 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches Weight 1.05 - 1.06 lbs 1.05 - 1.06 lbs Colors TBD Silver, blue, pink, and yellow

iPad 11 vs. iPad 10: Price

In our iPad 10 review, the tablet's launch price was $449. Due to some slight public outrage and the tablet already going on sale frequently, Apple decided to permanently lower the recommended retail price to $349 at the 'Let Loose' event in May 2024.

Now, you can frequently find the iPad 10 dip as low as $299 during major sales, making it the cheapest modern iPad you can pick up.

Switching gears to the iPad 11, which will hopefully launch in March or April, current rumors aren't clear on how Apple plans to price the new tablet.

That said, the general consensus seems to be that Apple will likely start the iPad 11 at $449, matching the iPad 10's original price, and possibly run it on sale at $349 a lot.

iPad 11 vs. iPad 10: Design

Because Apple modernized the base iPad's look in 2022, the iPad 11's design will likely not be significantly different.

We're expecting to see the same flat-edge aluminum chassis, similar dimensions and weight, and similar cameras and camera placement.

If Apple keeps the dimensions and weight of the iPad 10 and iPad 11 the same, customers will be much more eager to upgrade, knowing that any cases or folios they've already purchased will fit their new tablet.

The iPad 10 gained a Touch ID power button, a USB-C charging port, and support for Face ID, Magic Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil USB-C, and Apple Pencil (1st Gen) — we expect all of these features to be present in the iPad 11 as well.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Momo Tabari)

The only design area we could see Apple implementing change in is with the iPad's available colorways. The iPad 10 is currently available in silver, blue, pink, and yellow.

We haven't heard any rumors suggesting that Apple will keep the old colors or replace them with fun alternatives, but new shades would be the easiest way to give the iPad 11 a flook without changing the overall design.

iPad 11 vs. iPad 10: Display

In our iPad 10 review, we noted the display as "pretty darn lovely to look at." It's a 10.9-inch, 2,360 x 1,640-pixel, LED-backlit, multi-touch, IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 500 nits max brightness, larger than its predecessor's 10.2-inch display with similar specs.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Momo Tabari)

With a display size increase between 9th and 10th generation iPads, and with most people already satisfied with the iPad 10's display, we don't expect to see Apple dole out any major display upgrades this time around.

Apple may consider only a minor upgrade: a laminated display. Upgrading the base iPad to a laminated display would make it slightly thinner and ultimately make it feel nicer for the user, whether using a finger or a stylus to navigate.

iPad 11 vs. iPad 10: Features

Apple probably won't bring any speaker or camera upgrades to the iPad 11, but that's not necessarily bad.

Our iPad 10 review describes the speakers as providing "impactful audio capable of filling a small room" and the rear 12-megapixel camera as "sharp and vivid, managing a level of detail that will alarm you."

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Momo Tabari)

The front camera could be improved, so we wouldn't mind if Apple treated it to some TLC. However, as Apple changed the front camera placement from portrait to landscape with the iPad 10 and has Center Stage, it's not likely that Apple will mess with the front camera specs. However, there could be software improvements that enhance the quality of selfies.

Speaking of software improvements, let's talk about Apple Intelligence. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the iPad 11 will feature an A17 Pro chip and 8GB of memory, which means it'll be capable of utilizing new Apple Intelligence features.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Momo Tabari)

If you're interested in using AI to help you respond to emails and texts, edit your photos, manage your overflowing inbox, schedule tasks, and more, the iPad 11 is absolutely worth waiting for over the iPad 10. On the other hand, if you'd rather not have an AI-powered tablet, opt for the iPad 10.

Additionally, Apple will likely bring Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 to the iPad 11, compared to the iPad 10's Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. It's not an intense connectivity boost, but if you have a Wi-Fi 6E router and devices that support newer Bluetooth gens, you'll be thankful for the slightly increased connectivity speeds.

iPad 11 vs. iPad 10: Which should you buy?

Unless you need a tablet right away, it's worth waiting for the iPad 11 to launch. The iPad 11 is overall a better tablet compared to the iPad 10, with much snappier performance, likely improved battery life, and Apple Intelligence capabilities thanks to the A17 Pro chip and 8GB of RAM.

Yes, the iPad 11 will probably be more expensive than the iPad 10, but not by much. The iPad 10's retail price has been slashed to an incredibly affordable $349, and even if the iPad 11 launches at $449, it'll still be the cheapest new iPad option available. For reference, the iPad mini starts at $499.

The only reasons to consider the iPad 10 vs. the iPad 11 are to save the most money or to avoid an AI-powered tablet for personal security or privacy reasons. Otherwise, the iPad 11 is the best choice for most people.