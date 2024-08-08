Apple's new 13-inch iPad Pro M4 dips $102 to its all-time low price — time to upgrade?
Apple just launched the iPad Pro M4 in May 2024, and it's already received rave reviews from multiple outlets, including our sister sites. The M4 chip packs a mighty punch, the OLED display panel looks stunning, and the tablet's design is both thin and lightweight.
Because this tablet lived up to its advertised potential so much, it's wild to see it already reach a new all-time low price. Right now, you can snag a 13-inch iPad Pro M4 for just $1,197 on Amazon — that's $102 in savings on a three-month-old iPad.
While this is a fantastic deal, the immense power behind Apple's current-gen M4 chip won't be necessary for everyone. If you don't need a tablet that could replace your laptop to tackle power-hungry productivity tasks, check out the best iPad deals we've rounded up for more options.
Today's best 13-inch Apple iPad Pro M4 deal
13" Apple iPad Pro M4 (256GB)
Was: $1,299
Now: $1,197 @ Amazon
Lowest price ever! Save $102 on the 13-inch iPad Pro with Apple's most powerful M4 chip and 256GB of SSD storage.
Features:
Display: 13-inch (2752 x 2064) Ultra Retina XDR Tandem OLED 120Hz, Chip: Apple M4 with 9-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine, RAM: 8GB Unified, Storage: 256GB SSD, Cameras: Front landscape 12MP ultra-wide TrueDepth camera with Face ID support, rear 12MP wide camera, Charging: Thunderbolt USB-C
Release Date: May 2024
Price Check: Best Buy $1,249 | Apple $1,299
Price History: This is the lowest we've ever seen Apple's 13-inch iPad Pro M4 dip.
Reviews: Across our sister sites, the iPad Pro M4 earned a near-perfect score of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Reviewers praise Apple's newest tablet for its stunning OLED panel, phenomenal overall performance, thin and lightweight design, and incredibly long battery life.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | iMore: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want the latest and greatest tablet Apple has to offer, equipped with the powerful M4 chip for zippy performance and stellar battery life. When paired with the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, the iPad Pro M4 can even act as a laptop replacement.
Don't buy it if: You're not trying to tackle power-hungry productivity tasks that require laptop-like performance. If you only plan to use your iPad for media streaming, internet browsing, video calling, and other simple tasks, opt for the iPad Air 5 for just $399 ($200 off), or check out the best iPad deals we've rounded up for more options.
