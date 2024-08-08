Apple's new 13-inch iPad Pro M4 dips $102 to its all-time low price — time to upgrade?

Apple just launched the iPad Pro M4 in May 2024, and it's already received rave reviews from multiple outlets, including our sister sites. The M4 chip packs a mighty punch, the OLED display panel looks stunning, and the tablet's design is both thin and lightweight.

Because this tablet lived up to its advertised potential so much, it's wild to see it already reach a new all-time low price. Right now, you can snag a 13-inch iPad Pro M4 for just $1,197 on Amazon — that's $102 in savings on a three-month-old iPad.

While this is a fantastic deal, the immense power behind Apple's current-gen M4 chip won't be necessary for everyone. If you don't need a tablet that could replace your laptop to tackle power-hungry productivity tasks, check out the best iPad deals we've rounded up for more options.

Today's best 13-inch Apple iPad Pro M4 deal