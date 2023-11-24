Peacock Premium has just dropped to $1.99 per month for Black Friday — save even more with an annual plan!

Black Friday deals are in full swing, and Peacock are flexing their feathery wares with an incredible saving of nearly 67% on Peacock Premium now just $1.99 per month!

Peacock Premiums plumage contains over 80,000 hours of on-demand entertainment in the form of some of the best TV shows and movies ever made! Save even more by snagging an annual subscription to the platform for just $19.99!

Peacock Premium: $59.99 $19.99 for a one year subscription or $1.99 per month for 12 months (with ads)

Peacock might not have the immediate impact of other streaming platforms like Netflix, Max, or Hulu, but don't be fooled! Peacock Premium unlocks a ton of fantastic content including the Anthony Mackie-fronted Twisted Metal, the Chucky TV show, supernatural comedy Wolf Like Me, and even the John Wick prequel The Continental!

And that's just some of the new stuff! Peacock Premium also hosts some of the most popular shows of all time including Scrubs, Battlestar Galactica, The Office, Modern Family, The Vampire Diaries, and more! Not to mention some of the latest cinema releases in the form of The Super Mario Bros Movie, Five Nights At Freddy's, and Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken.

Don't snooze on this deal, sign up for Peacock Premium and immerse yourself in one of the best on demand libraries that exists today!