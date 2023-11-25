I just got Paramount Plus for only $1.99 per month and here's how you can too

Black Friday 2023 has arrived and while deals abound in just about every category from laptops to phones, it's also inarguably one of the best times of year to pick up a streaming service subscription. Lucky for us, Paramount Plus takes a steep discount for the next 3 months, so you and I can watch all the shows we've been wanting to dive into.

One of the best streaming services out there, Paramount Plus gives you access to a massive selection of movies and TV shows. You'll also get to enjoy Paramount Plus exclusives like 1923, Mayor of Kingstown, and Tulsa King — all of which I will be watching before the 3 months end.

You can get Paramount+ for just $1.99 per month w/ads or $3.99 w/ some ads + Showtime for 3 months. If you decide to continue the service, you'll be billed $5.99 a month for Paramount Plus Essential or $11.99 monthly for the semi-ad-free Paramount Plus with Showtime plan.

This is one of the best Black Friday streaming deals.

Paramount Plus: $1.99 per month w/ads or $3.99 w/Showtime

To get this deal, you must be a new or returning subscriber and have a valid email address. Paramount Plus includes access to thousands of TV shows and movies, NFL on CBS live, top soccer games, limited ads, CBSN 24/7 live news, and more. You will not be charged $5.99 or $11.99 if you cancel your plan before your deal ends. There's no risk since you cancel your plan at any time.

Paramount Plus is a worth considering if you want to switch from cable and a makes a great gift for any occasion. Subscribers can watch movies, TV shows and live TV on up to three devices. It works with Android and iOS, PlayStation, Xbox, Chromecast, Fire TV and more.

Paramount Plus offers two tiers of service plans. The base tier, Paramount Plus Essential costs $5.99/mo. or $59.99 a year ($5/mo.). This plan includes thousands of TV shows and movies, NFL on CBS live, top soccer games, limited ads, and CBSN 24/7 live news. The upper tier, Paramount Plus with Showtime is priced at $11.99/mo. or $119.99 annually ($10/mo.). You get everything in the base tier plus more live sports, no ads (except for live TV and some shows), your local CBS live channel, and download functionality.

Securing yourself this Black Friday deal takes no effort. Simply hit Redeem Now on Paramount Plus' homepage and you'll be taken straight to the deals. You HAVE to click the Redeem Now button, otherwise the deal might not register when you Pick Your Plan.

Remember, this deal lasts for only 3 months. You will not be charged that additional price before your deal ends. If you decide to keep Paramount Plus, you will be automatically billed full price after the deal ends. You may cancel your Paramount Plus plan at any time, so there's no risk.