Subscribe to Hulu, Paramount Plus, Max, and Peacock Premium for as low as $13 a month on Black Friday!

Black Friday is here, and so are some incredible savings on streaming services! No matter what your taste is when it comes to bathing in the warm glow of your latest Black Friday purchase (be it laptop, TV, or tablet) there's a streaming service out there with a library of content ready to keep you entertained year round.

I know you must be stuffed after Thanksgiving, so don't worry. Sit back, put your feet up. I've done the leg work for you. Check out all the deals on streaming services Black Friday has to offer below!

Black Friday's best streaming deals

Hulu for 99c a month!

Hulu: $7.99 99¢ a month

Save big with this Hulu Black Friday deal, live until midnight Nov. 28! Enjoy all of its streaming perks for only 99¢ a month. You must be a new subscriber or returning subscriber who hasn't had an active subscription for at least one month. The ad-supported Hulu gives you access to the full library of TV shows and movies available from the streaming giant.

Max for just $3 a month!

Max: $60 $18 for 6 month subscription (with ads)

Save on a six month subscription with this Max Black Friday deal, live until midnight Nov. 28! Enjoy award-winning content like The Last of Us and superb streaming perks for just $3 a month for the first six months. The base plan on offer includes all of Max's most popular content, and will even allow you to stream the latest movies as they arrive too!

Paramount Plus for just $2 a month!

Paramount Plus: $18 $6 for 3 month subscription (with ads)

New and returning customers get 3 months of Paramount Plus programming for just $6 by using the promo code BLACKFRIDAY. But hurry! This deal expires on Dec. 4! Paramount's Black Friday deal sees you pay just $2 a month to access popular shows like Yellowjackets, Tulsa King, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and more!

Sling TV for just $20!

Sling TV: $40 $20 for a one month subscription (and a FREE Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite!)

Save 50% off your first month of Sling TV in this impressive Black Friday discount that unlocks access to live and on-demand content from TV channels like Fox, NBC, Comedy Central, and Cartoon Network for just $20! Better still, this Black Friday deal bags you a FREE Amazon Fire TV Stick lite!

Peacock Premiun for just $1.99 a month!

Peacock Premium: $59.99 $19.99 for a one year subscription or $1.99 per month for 12 months (with ads)

Save big on Peacock! Enjoy all of its streaming perks for only $1.99 a month (for 12 months), alternatively save even more with an annual subscription for just $19.99 for the full year! Enjoy thousands of hours of content with Peacock from shows such as Twisted Metal, and classics like Quantum Leap, not to mention popular movies that arrive to the platform the very same day as their theatrical release!

Fubo TV $20 off all tiers for two months!