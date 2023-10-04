Where to preorder the Google Pixel Watch 2

The newly announced Google Pixel Watch 2 is now available for preorder. Pricing for the Pixel Watch 2 starts at $349 for the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth model and $399 if you want LTE support. One of the best wearables for Android users, the new Pixel Watch 2 makes a great companion device for the new Pixel 8.

It features three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, enhanced 24-hour battery life, and faster charging. Design-wise, it retains the same sleek, comfortable, curved appeal of the original Pixel Watch. Whether you're an Android user or just looking for an Apple Watch alternative, the Pixel Watch 2 is worth considering.

The Pixel Watch 2 is available in four colorways: Polished Silver Aluminum Case/Bay Active Band, Matte Black Aluminum Case/Obsidian Active Band, Champagne Gold Aluminum Case/Hazel Active Band, and Polished Silver Aluminum Case/Porcelain Active Band.

Preorder Google Pixel Watch 2

Google Pixel Watch 2 (Preorder): $349 @ Best Buy

Preorder the new Google Pixel Watch 2 for $349. The new Pixel Watch 2 features three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, and faster charging. It retains the same sleek, comfortable, curved design of the original Pixel Watch. Preorders ship to arrive by Oct.12.

Google Pixel Watch 2 LTE (Preorder): $399 @ Best Buy

Preorder the Pixel Watch with 2 LTE support for $399 and stay fully connected even with you're away from your phone. Pixel Watch 2 LTE features three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, and faster charging. It retains the same sleek, comfortable, curved design of the original Pixel Watch. Preorders ship to arrive by Oct.12.

Google Pixel Watch 2 (Preorder): $349 @ Amazon

Preorder the new Google Pixel Watch 2 for $349. The new Pixel Watch 2 features three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, and faster charging. It retains the same sleek, comfortable, curved design of the original Pixel Watch. Preorders ship to arrive by Oct.12.