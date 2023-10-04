Where to preorder the Google Pixel Watch 2
Preorder the new Pixel Watch 2 starting from $349 today
The newly announced Google Pixel Watch 2 is now available for preorder. Pricing for the Pixel Watch 2 starts at $349 for the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth model and $399 if you want LTE support. One of the best wearables for Android users, the new Pixel Watch 2 makes a great companion device for the new Pixel 8.
It features three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, enhanced 24-hour battery life, and faster charging. Design-wise, it retains the same sleek, comfortable, curved appeal of the original Pixel Watch. Whether you're an Android user or just looking for an Apple Watch alternative, the Pixel Watch 2 is worth considering.
The Pixel Watch 2 is available in four colorways: Polished Silver Aluminum Case/Bay Active Band, Matte Black Aluminum Case/Obsidian Active Band, Champagne Gold Aluminum Case/Hazel Active Band, and Polished Silver Aluminum Case/Porcelain Active Band.
Preorder Google Pixel Watch 2
Google Pixel Watch 2 (Preorder): $349 @ Best Buy
Preorder the new Google Pixel Watch 2 for $349. The new Pixel Watch 2 features three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, and faster charging. It retains the same sleek, comfortable, curved design of the original Pixel Watch. Preorders ship to arrive by Oct.12.
Google Pixel Watch 2 LTE (Preorder): $399 @ Best Buy
Preorder the Pixel Watch with 2 LTE support for $399 and stay fully connected even with you're away from your phone. Pixel Watch 2 LTE features three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, and faster charging. It retains the same sleek, comfortable, curved design of the original Pixel Watch. Preorders ship to arrive by Oct.12.
Google Pixel Watch 2 (Preorder): $349 @ Amazon
Preorder the new Google Pixel Watch 2 for $349. The new Pixel Watch 2 features three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, and faster charging. It retains the same sleek, comfortable, curved design of the original Pixel Watch. Preorders ship to arrive by Oct.12.
Google Pixel Watch 2 LTE (Preorder): $399 @ Amazon
Preorder the Pixel Watch with 2 LTE support for $399 and stay fully connected even with you're away from your phone. Pixel Watch 2 LTE features three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, and faster charging. It retains the same sleek, comfortable, curved design of the original Pixel Watch. Preorders ship to arrive by Oct.12.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.