The popular Apple Watch Ultra 2 hits an all-time-low price of $699 once again
Save $100 on Apple's best multisport smartwatch
For outdoor enthusiasts and those who love intense fitness regimes, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the best smartwatch you can buy. And luckily, in a limited time deal on Amazon, this smartwatch just got slashed by $100.
You can pick up a new GPS + cellular Apple Watch Ultra 2 for only $699 on Amazon. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for this smartwatch, and this deal ends on Monday, August 12, so act fast if you're interested!
We didn't get a chance to review Apple's Watch Ultra 2, but our sister sites did, and they awarded an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars in their reviews. Everyone positively notes the Watch Ultra 2's faster Apple S9 chip, brighter OLED display, and cool new double-tap gestures to start workouts, answer calls, dismiss timers, and more.
If you don't think you'll use every feature the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has to offer, but you want an Apple smartwatch, check out the discounted Apple Watch SE ($60 off) instead.
Today's best Apple Watch Ultra 2 deal
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Was: $799
Now: $699 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Save $100 on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, a popular multisport smartwatch that's never reached a discounted price lower than this.
Features: 1.91-inch always-on Retina LTPO OLED display (502 x 410, 3000 nits max brightness), Apple S9 chip with 64-bit dual-core processor and 4-core Neural Engine, 64GB of storage, GPS, cellular support, new double tap gesture, IP6X dust resistant, waterproof to 100 meters
Tracking: ECG, steps, sleep, resting heart rate, target heart rate, skin temperature
Release date: September 2023
Price check: Best Buy $799 | Apple $799
Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and the only other time its dipped to $699 over the past few months was in mid-July.
Reviews: Overall, the reviews for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 are extremely positive. We didn't get a chance to review Apple's newest multisport smartwatch, but our sister sites did, and they loved the Watch Ultra 2's brighter display, faster S9 chip, and new double-tap gesture over its predecessor.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ |
T3: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a smartwatch that's suitable for outdoor use and can tackle advanced fitness training and tracking endurance sports or scuba diving. It's a pricey smartwatch, but absolutely worth it if you use every sensor and feature it has to offer.
Don't buy it if: You're not interested in using your watch for more than getting messages on your wrist and tracking your daily steps. Opt for the discounted Apple Watch SE 2 instead.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.