The popular Apple Watch Ultra 2 hits an all-time-low price of $699 once again

For outdoor enthusiasts and those who love intense fitness regimes, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the best smartwatch you can buy. And luckily, in a limited time deal on Amazon, this smartwatch just got slashed by $100.

You can pick up a new GPS + cellular Apple Watch Ultra 2 for only $699 on Amazon. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for this smartwatch, and this deal ends on Monday, August 12, so act fast if you're interested!

We didn't get a chance to review Apple's Watch Ultra 2, but our sister sites did, and they awarded an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars in their reviews. Everyone positively notes the Watch Ultra 2's faster Apple S9 chip, brighter OLED display, and cool new double-tap gestures to start workouts, answer calls, dismiss timers, and more.

If you don't think you'll use every feature the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has to offer, but you want an Apple smartwatch, check out the discounted Apple Watch SE ($60 off) instead.

