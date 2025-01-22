Save big on Samsung smartwatches at Best Buy ahead of Samsung Unpacked 2025
Forget the new tech at Samsung Unpacked 2025, it's all about these great deals on Samsung smartwatches at Best Buy.
Samsung Unpacked Jan 2025 is just hours away, and the show will undoubtedly showcase some excellent new tech, potentially including the company's latest entries into the best smartwatch competition. This is great news if you love spending full price on tech, but it is also an opportunity for bargain hunters as retailers offer some tasty discounts on existing models.
This is a case in point: we spotted three excellent Samsung smartwatch deals at Best Buy. There are impressive savings if you're looking for a premium, mid-range, or budget smartwatch. If we had to pick a favorite, we'd have to go with the $100 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm LTE, bringing it down to just $549. It's a gorgeous smartwatch with a sleek Titanium case, and it's packed full of features for tracking your fitness, health, and sleep.
If you want to see what Samsung has in store before you decide, check out our event coverage.
We've also compiled a what to expect at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 guide that rounds up the rumors, leaks, and our expert's expectations.
Save $100 on Samsung's most feature-packed smartwatch. It has a 47mm AMOLED screen, a titanium casing accompanied by a breathable silicone band, and connectivity via both GPS and LTE (separate wireless plan required).
Features: 47mm AMOLED 480 x 480 touch screen, 32GB storage, Android / Wear OS
Metrics measured: Blood oxygen, Cadence, Calories burned, Distance swam, Distance traveled, Duration of exercise, Duration of sleep stages, Electrocardiography (ECG), Hours slept, Laps swam, Pace, Skin temperature, Stairs climbed, Steps taken
Save $50: If you're looking for a cheaper alternative to the Ultra that still offers almost all of the same features, the Galaxy Watch7 is a great option. It has a smaller 40mm screen (which many people prefer) but still helps you achieve your everyday wellness and fitness goals.
Features: Fitness and wellness tracking, heart-tracking with Galaxy AI, 40mm AMOLED screen, 32GB of storage, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, Android, Wear OS, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings
Metrics measured: Blood oxygen, Cadence, Calories burned, Distance swam, Distance traveled, Duration of exercise, Duration of sleep stages, Electrocardiography (ECG), Hours slept, Laps swam, Pace, Resting heart rate, Skin temperature, Stairs climbed, Steps taken
Thanks to this $30 discount, you can Grab Samsung's budget-friendly smartwatch at an even friendlier price. It might not list which metal from the periodic table it's made from (because it's plastic), but it's still excellent for tracking fitness, heart rate, and sleep.
Features: 40mm AMOLED 396 x 396 touch screen, 16GB storage, Wear OS
Metrics measured: Blood oxygen, Cadence, Calories burned, Distance traveled, Duration of exercise, Duration of sleep stages, Electrocardiography (ECG), Hours slept, Laps swam, Pace, Stairs climbed
Ian is a UK-based technology, science, and entertainment writer. As a massive nerd, you’ll find him writing about everything from laptops and VR headsets to Star Wars, video games, and Lego.