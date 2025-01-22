Save big on Samsung smartwatches at Best Buy ahead of Samsung Unpacked 2025

﻿Samsung Unpacked Jan 2025 is just hours away, and the show will undoubtedly showcase some excellent new tech, potentially including the company's latest entries into the best smartwatch competition. This is great news if you love spending full price on tech, but it is also an opportunity for bargain hunters as retailers offer some tasty discounts on existing models.

This is a case in point: we spotted three excellent Samsung smartwatch deals at Best Buy. There are impressive savings if you're looking for a premium, mid-range, or budget smartwatch. If we had to pick a favorite, we'd have to go with the $100 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm LTE, bringing it down to just $549. It's a gorgeous smartwatch with a sleek Titanium case, and it's packed full of features for tracking your fitness, health, and sleep.

If you want to see what Samsung has in store before you decide, check out our event coverage.

We've also compiled a what to expect at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 guide that rounds up the rumors, leaks, and our expert's expectations.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm LTE - Titanium Silver: was $649 now $549 at Best Buy Save $100 on Samsung's most feature-packed smartwatch. It has a 47mm AMOLED screen, a titanium casing accompanied by a breathable silicone band, and connectivity via both GPS and LTE (separate wireless plan required). Features: 47mm AMOLED 480 x 480 touch screen, 32GB storage, Android / Wear OS Metrics measured: Blood oxygen, Cadence, Calories burned, Distance swam, Distance traveled, Duration of exercise, Duration of sleep stages, Electrocardiography (ECG), Hours slept, Laps swam, Pace, Skin temperature, Stairs climbed, Steps taken

Samsung Galaxy Watch7 40mm BT - Cream: was $299 now $249 at Best Buy Save $50: If you're looking for a cheaper alternative to the Ultra that still offers almost all of the same features, the Galaxy Watch7 is a great option. It has a smaller 40mm screen (which many people prefer) but still helps you achieve your everyday wellness and fitness goals. Features: Fitness and wellness tracking, heart-tracking with Galaxy AI, 40mm AMOLED screen, 32GB of storage, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, Android, Wear OS, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings Metrics measured: Blood oxygen, Cadence, Calories burned, Distance swam, Distance traveled, Duration of exercise, Duration of sleep stages, Electrocardiography (ECG), Hours slept, Laps swam, Pace, Resting heart rate, Skin temperature, Stairs climbed, Steps taken