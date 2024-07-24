Google's Pixel Watch 2 is at an all-time low price — if you want it in black
This Google Pixel Watch 2 shaves $80 off its regular price
The Google Pixel Watch 2 just hit a new all-time low price, as long as you are okay with the all-black model. It's just $270 at Amazon or at Best Buy (for My Best Buy Plus members), which is $80 off its retail price.
It took Google time to enter the smartwatch fray, but this second iteration of the Pixel Watch improved on the first generation with improved tracking sensors. It's our choice for the best-looking Android watch among our best smartwatches, and we call out its gorgeous, unique design, intuitive UI, and Fitbit fitness tracking integration. The watch has a modest 41mm size, with a round face and curved edges that look sleek on any wrist.
Our one wish was for longer battery life, but that doesn't take away from this watch's overall strengths. And there's no questioning its tight integration into the Android ecosystem, regardless of what Android phone you're using.
Google Pixel Watch 2:
Was: $350
Now: $270 @ Amazon
Features: The new Pixel Watch 2 features three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, and faster charging.
Release date: October 2023
Price check: $270 @ Best Buy w/My Best Buy Plus
Price history: This is the lowest price ever for the Pixel Watch 2.
Reviews consensus: Our sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the Pixel Watch 2 and praised its lightweight design, improved battery life, and stress detection sensor. The single size available remained a concern, along with its large bezels.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a unique and well-designed smartwatch that is fully integrated into the Android ecosystem.
Don't buy it if: Battery life is a priority or you have a larger wrist; the single size available is on the small side.
