Act fast! Apple Watch SE 2 crashes to $149 ahead of Black Friday, its lowest price ever
If you're in the Apple ecosystem and are still on the fence about smartwatches, this Apple Watch SE2 Black Friday deal is the perfect opportunity to get off the chance without blowing your budget. You can now buy the Apple Watch SE2 for $149 at Amazon, a deep $100 discount that makes an Apple Watch more affordable than ever.
The Apple Watch SE2 is an ideal companion for iPhone users. This sale marks the lowest price we've ever seen for the Apple Watch SE2, and beats the previous low by $20. That price is only for the Apple Watch SE2 with 40mm casing in the Midnight colorway, but other colorways are also on sale. If you have larger hands, add $30 to get the version with the 44mm casing, now on sale for $179. Apple's 2nd generation Apple Watch SE is a scaled-down version of the Apple Watch Series 8. It uses the same S8 chip as the Series 8 and shares many monitoring and health features. The GPS-enabled Watch SE2 monitors your heart rate and daily steps and features water resistance up to 50 meters. You can also control phone notifications easily via your wrist.
Given that this is the lowest price ever for the Watch SE2, act fast and jump on this terrific Black Friday deal while it lasts. The Watch SE2 is a great gift for the Apple enthusiast in your life, and it's an excellent first step in exploring the power of having a smartwatch companion.
Today's best Apple Watch SE 2 Black Friday deal
Overview:
Save a whopping $100 on the 2nd generation Apple Watch SE 2 with 40mm, Midnight aluminum casing. The larger 44mm casing is also on sale for $179, just $30 more. Other colorways also on sale, at a higher price.
Features: Apple S8 chip, fall detection, GPS, Retina display up to 1000 nits, up to 18-hour battery life, emergency SOS, crash detection, 50-meter water resistance, built-in compass, always-on altimeter
Release date: Sept. 2022
Price check: Best Buy $169 | Walmart $149
Upgrade options: Apple Watch Series 10
Price history: This discount beats the previous lowest price ever for the Apple Watch SE 2 by $20.
Reviews: The Apple Watch SE 2 earned high ratings across our sister publications. Reviewers appreciated the SE2's broad capabilities and value for the price, citing its lightweight design, excellent fitness tracking, and lengthy battery life.
Buy it if: You want a basic yet capable smartwatch that works in the Apple ecosystem and won't stretch your wallet. This discount makes the Apple Watch SE2 more accessible than ever and perfect for gifting.
Don't buy it if: You're an Android user. Or, you're an Apple enthusiast and want the latest high-end features now found in Apple's Watch Series 10 and Watch Ultra. These features include additional sensors for health tracking, or modes for outdoor activities, scuba diving, endurance sports, and more advanced fitness training. If so, consider the Apple Watch Ultra 2 ($100 off) or Apple Watch Series 10 ($170 off), both of which are also on a Black Friday sale.
