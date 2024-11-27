Act fast! Apple Watch SE 2 crashes to $149 ahead of Black Friday, its lowest price ever

If you're in the Apple ecosystem and are still on the fence about smartwatches, this Apple Watch SE2 Black Friday deal is the perfect opportunity to get off the chance without blowing your budget. You can now buy the Apple Watch SE2 for $149 at Amazon, a deep $100 discount that makes an Apple Watch more affordable than ever.

The Apple Watch SE2 is an ideal companion for iPhone users. This sale marks the lowest price we've ever seen for the Apple Watch SE2, and beats the previous low by $20. That price is only for the Apple Watch SE2 with 40mm casing in the Midnight colorway, but other colorways are also on sale. If you have larger hands, add $30 to get the version with the 44mm casing, now on sale for $179. Apple's 2nd generation Apple Watch SE is a scaled-down version of the Apple Watch Series 8. It uses the same S8 chip as the Series 8 and shares many monitoring and health features. The GPS-enabled Watch SE2 monitors your heart rate and daily steps and features water resistance up to 50 meters. You can also control phone notifications easily via your wrist.

Given that this is the lowest price ever for the Watch SE2, act fast and jump on this terrific Black Friday deal while it lasts. The Watch SE2 is a great gift for the Apple enthusiast in your life, and it's an excellent first step in exploring the power of having a smartwatch companion.

Today's best Apple Watch SE 2 Black Friday deal