These smart glasses are my favorite gadget of 2024 — now you can get them for their lowest price ever

Smart glasses might not be the number one target on your Black Friday deals list, but, if I'm being honest, they oughta be.

This year I tried Meta's updated Ray-Ban smart glasses and they became the unexpected star of my gadget lineup. They're not the next-gen holographic AR glasses we've been waiting for, but they're great for taking calls, turn-by-turn navigation, and listening to music, and they just got a whole host of AI features that could make them even more advanced in the near future.

The only downside is that they are (like any pair of Ray-Ban glasses) pretty expensive.

But this is the season of deals and I'm happy to report that Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses are getting a heavy discount. If you've been curious about what a pair of smart glasses can offer your day-to-day, now is the time.