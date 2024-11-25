These smart glasses are my favorite gadget of 2024 — now you can get them for their lowest price ever
I named Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses the most underrated gadget of 2024 and now's your chance to get a pair with a big discount
Smart glasses might not be the number one target on your Black Friday deals list, but, if I'm being honest, they oughta be.
This year I tried Meta's updated Ray-Ban smart glasses and they became the unexpected star of my gadget lineup. They're not the next-gen holographic AR glasses we've been waiting for, but they're great for taking calls, turn-by-turn navigation, and listening to music, and they just got a whole host of AI features that could make them even more advanced in the near future.
The only downside is that they are (like any pair of Ray-Ban glasses) pretty expensive.
But this is the season of deals and I'm happy to report that Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses are getting a heavy discount. If you've been curious about what a pair of smart glasses can offer your day-to-day, now is the time.
Smart glasses might not be on your radar yet, but once you try a pair of Meta's Ray-Ban glasses, they probably will be.
On top of being great for Bluetooth audio, the Meta Ray-Ban glasses come with a built-in camera capable of taking both pictures and videos. The addition of Meta's voice assistant and Meta AI also makes using your glasses to capture video and pictures incredibly easy.
One of the best parts of Meta's smart glasses is that they pass for the most part as regular Ray-Bans aside from a little extra thickness on the arms.
Features: Built-in 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera for pictures and video, Meta AI assistant, 32GB storage, dual open-air speakers, IPX4 protection, 154mAh battery, charging case.
