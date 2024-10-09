Our beloved Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has never been this cheap — don't miss this exclusive Prime Day deal
The top-notch Galaxy S24 Ultra just got more affordable.
Prime Day deals are closing out strong today, and that includes our favorite Android flagship phone the Galaxy S24 Ultra crashing to a new all-time low price. If you've been waiting for this popular Android flagship to go on sale, now is the time to buy.
Thanks to this Prime Day exclusive deal, you can get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for $940, which is $360 off its original price, with no trade-in or activation needed. Need more storage? You can grab the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra for only $1,065 while supplies last.
If you need the top-of-the-line 1TB model, with Samsung's no trade-in discount, you can grab an unlocked 1TB Galaxy S24 Ultra for just $1,359. Regularly $1,659, that's $300 in savings on this Editor's Choice smartphone.
Released in January 2024, this high-end flagship features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core processor, Adreno 750 graphics, and 12GB of RAM — the perfect storm of specs for speedy performance. And if taking sharp photos is important to you, you'll be happy to know we praised its 200MP camera in our review.
As long as you don't plan on upgrading to the Galaxy S25 Ultra when it inevitably launches in early 2025, this is an excellent deal to jump on. Make sure you also check out the best October Prime Day deals we've rounded up to see if there's anything else worthy of your money this sale season.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Unlocked, 256GB)
Was: $1,299
Now: $940 @ Amazon Samsung
Overview: Take $360 off the Galaxy S24 Ultra with no trade-in!
It's unlocked for activation with wireless carriers in the U.S., it works with AT&T, Boost Mobile, Cricket, H2O Wireless, MetroPCS, Mint Mobile, Simple Mobile, Sprint, T-Mobile, Ultra Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon, and Google Fi.
Features: 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB of storage, embedded S Pen, 5,000mAh battery with nearly 17-hour battery life, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1
Release Date: January 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price ever on an unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra, outside of trade-in offers.
Price check: Best Buy $1,024 | Samsung $1,359 (1TB)
Reviews: This top-shelf flagship Android phone has received high praise from both consumers and critics, including us. In our Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we awarded Samsung's S Pen-equipped phone a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for its speedy performance powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a new vapor chamber, which also helps extend battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want to invest in a durable, reliable Android phone that comes with a handy stylus, takes amazing photos, and lasts quite a while in between charges.
Don't buy it if: You'd rather have a smaller phone, you don't want a stylus pen, or you'd like to spend less on your next smartphone.
