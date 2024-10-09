Our beloved Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has never been this cheap — don't miss this exclusive Prime Day deal

Prime Day deals are closing out strong today, and that includes our favorite Android flagship phone the Galaxy S24 Ultra crashing to a new all-time low price. If you've been waiting for this popular Android flagship to go on sale, now is the time to buy.

Thanks to this Prime Day exclusive deal, you can get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for $940, which is $360 off its original price, with no trade-in or activation needed. Need more storage? You can grab the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra for only $1,065 while supplies last.

If you need the top-of-the-line 1TB model, with Samsung's no trade-in discount, you can grab an unlocked 1TB Galaxy S24 Ultra for just $1,359. Regularly $1,659, that's $300 in savings on this Editor's Choice smartphone.

Released in January 2024, this high-end flagship features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core processor, Adreno 750 graphics, and 12GB of RAM — the perfect storm of specs for speedy performance. And if taking sharp photos is important to you, you'll be happy to know we praised its 200MP camera in our review.

As long as you don't plan on upgrading to the Galaxy S25 Ultra when it inevitably launches in early 2025, this is an excellent deal to jump on. Make sure you also check out the best October Prime Day deals we've rounded up to see if there's anything else worthy of your money this sale season.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal