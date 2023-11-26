Looking sharp: Razer Blade 14 with RTX 3070 Ti now $1,799 in this Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday deals are already starting to pop up on our radar, and if you've been patiently waiting for the best gaming laptop deals of the year, that patience is about to pay off — literally.

Right now, you can pick up the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti-powered Razer Blade 14 for $1,799 at Best Buy, down from $3,499. That's an astonishing savings of $1,700, and one of the best laptop deals we've seen so far for Cyber Monday.

In our full Razer Blade 14 review we hailed it as the "best gaming laptop you can buy," and there are a variety of configurations on sale right now from various retailers such as B&H Photo, Amazon, and Razer's own website.

Long-story-short: anyone holding out for Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals will want to give this one a gander.

Today's best Razer Blade 14 deal