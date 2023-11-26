Looking sharp: Razer Blade 14 with RTX 3070 Ti now $1,799 in this Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday deals are already starting to pop up on our radar, and if you've been patiently waiting for the best gaming laptop deals of the year, that patience is about to pay off — literally.
Right now, you can pick up the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti-powered Razer Blade 14 for $1,799 at Best Buy, down from $3,499. That's an astonishing savings of $1,700, and one of the best laptop deals we've seen so far for Cyber Monday.
In our full Razer Blade 14 review we hailed it as the "best gaming laptop you can buy," and there are a variety of configurations on sale right now from various retailers such as B&H Photo, Amazon, and Razer's own website.
Long-story-short: anyone holding out for Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals will want to give this one a gander.
Today's best Razer Blade 14 deal
Razer Blade 14
Was:
$3,499Now: $1,799 at Best Buy
Overview: Save $1,700 off the Razer Blade 14
Features: 14-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Release date: 2023
Price history: Originally priced at $3,499 for this config, you're unlikely to find a much bigger discount than this between now and the end of the year.
Reviews: In our full Razer Blade 14 review, we were duly impressed by the sturdy design, excellent battery life, and blazing performance of this machine; with an average rating of 4.5 stars across the board, our sister sites had high praises as well. (Granted, those review units came with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics instead of GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.)
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½
Buy if: If you're on the hunt for a premium gaming laptop that can handle anything you throw at it, and is small enough to toss in a laptop bag.
Don't buy if: You're in the market for a cheaper gaming laptop.
