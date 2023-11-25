Let's talk turkey: save $450 off the HP Omen 16 in this leftover Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are still in full swing, and that includes plenty of best-in-class gaming laptops. Looking for a new rig? The HP Omen 16 is on sale at Best Buy for $1,399, down from $1,849. That's a sweet savings of $450, which should leave you enough extra coin for a few gaming deals.
For example, you can save up to 75% off select PC games at GameStop right now, with top titles like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and a whole lot more at your fingertips.
This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals still available, among the best gaming laptop deals you'll find for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. (Check out our HP Omen 16 review for full impressions.)
Today's best HP Omen 16 deal
HP Omen 16
Was:
$1,849Now: $1,399 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Save $450 off the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop
Features: 16-inch FHD (1920 x 1200) 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7000 Series CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU and 512GB SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home, the HP Omen 16 is a beastly rig that still fits in a laptop backpack with ease.
Release date: 2022
Price check: HP $849 (similarly configured)
Price history: This is one of the biggest price drops we've seen for an HP Omen laptop.
Reviews: Boasting solid ratings from our sister sites, reviewers appreciated the power for the price tag. It's a great mid-range gaming rig with solid specs and excellent performance in our benchmark tests.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★½
Buy if: You want an elegant, durable gaming laptop with AMD-powered innards and a vibrant 16-inch display.
Don't buy if: You aren't a gamer.
