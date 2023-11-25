Let's talk turkey: save $450 off the HP Omen 16 in this leftover Black Friday deal

HP Omen 16

Was: $1,849

Now: $1,399 @ Best Buy

Overview:

Save $450 off the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop

Features: 16-inch FHD (1920 x 1200) 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7000 Series CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU and 512GB SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home, the HP Omen 16 is a beastly rig that still fits in a laptop backpack with ease.

Release date: 2022

Price check: HP $849 (similarly configured)

Price history: This is one of the biggest price drops we've seen for an HP Omen laptop.

Reviews: Boasting solid ratings from our sister sites, reviewers appreciated the power for the price tag. It's a great mid-range gaming rig with solid specs and excellent performance in our benchmark tests.

Laptop Mag: ★★ ★ ★ | T3: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★½

Buy if: You want an elegant, durable gaming laptop with AMD-powered innards and a vibrant 16-inch display.

Don't buy if: You aren't a gamer.