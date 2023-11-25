Black Friday ain't over yet! Save $50 on this Meta Quest 2 holiday bundle at Amazon

Black Friday has technically come and gone, but Black Friday deals still linger in the air like leftover turkey stuffing. Need to escape from family drama in the real world? Good news! You can pick up the popular Meta Quest 2 headset for just $249 at Amazon, down from $299. That's a sweet savings of $50, which you can use to purchase a variety of dynamic Meta Quest content over this weekend. Use the code BFCM23 to save up to 40% off select apps and games.)
This is one of the best Black Friday VR gaming deals you can still get until Cyber Monday starts to heat up. Stay tuned for more!
Today's best Meta Quest 2 deal
Meta Quest 2 (128GB)
Was:
$299
Now: $249 @ Amazon
Overview:
Save $50 on the Meta Quest 2, the most popular VR headset in the metaverse! Does it live up to the hype? Actually, yes. Meta mainstreamed VR in a big way with the Meta Quest 2, delivering a fantastic virtual experience for gaming and unlimited possibilities through the wider metaverse.
You can even connect it to your PC or laptop to enjoy PCVR gaming. It's a versatile, affordable, and enjoyable VR experience that's bound to delight and amaze. (It's also a great holiday toy the whole family can enjoy.)
Features: Adjustable, full RGB, twin LCD 1832 x 1920 per eye resolution displays, 90Hz refresh rate, 90-degree FoV, Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage.
Six degrees of freedom (6DoF) head and hand tracking, stationary and room-scale support, twin Meta Touch controllers for immersive play.
Release date: Oct. 2020
Price check: Best Buy $249, Newegg $249
Reviews: No mixed reviews here! Laptop mag and our sister sites loved the Meta Quest 2 for its innovation, quality, and affordability across the board.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★½
Buy if: You want a virtual reality experience unparalleled for the price, backed by a sizable library of VR games and apps.
It's also great if you're looking for an affordable and competent PCVR gaming headset, and a great way to immerse yourself in movies and TV shows if you're not much of a gamer.
Don't buy if: You want the best mixed-reality experience on the market. The Quest 2 does VR impressively well, but for mixed reality moments you're going to want to take aim at the Meta Quest 3 from Best Buy, Amazon, or Newegg.
