6 best Black Friday OLED laptop deals to dazzle your eyeholes

Black Friday laptop deals are well underway, and if you're on the lookout for a midsized machine with above-average pixel-pushing power, you'll love this roundup of OLED laptops.

For example, right now you can snag the Razer Blade 15 for $1,799 at Best Buy and Amazon, down from $3,299. That's a whopping savings of $1,500, which might be the biggest price drop we've seen so far in terms of OLED laptops. Nice!

This Razer Blade 15 packs a gorgeous 15.6-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display and runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics. You'll also get 1TB of SSD storage, next-gen vapor chamber cooling, and plenty of connectivity to boot. In short, this is one lean, mean multimedia machine.

Per our full Razer Blade 15 (OLED) review, you're bound to be impressed by the notebook's crisp, vivid OLED display. In terms of benchmark testing, the Blade 15's colorful cavalcade is a result of the panel's ability to reproduce an impressive 243% of the sRGB gamut. It outclasses the 147% premium gaming laptop average as well as the Aero 15 (200%) and the Omen X 2S (107%). The Alienware m15 was the only laptop able to hold off the Blade at 265%.

We're seeing tons of heavy discounts on laptops, phones, gaming gear, and a whole more for Black Friday 2023, which is just heating up for the weekend!

Best Black Friday OLED laptop deals

1. Razer Blade 15: $3,299 $1,799 @ Best Buy

Save $1,500 off the super-sharp Razer Blade 15 at Best Buy. Equipped with a stunning 15.6-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display, this gaming rig is priced to move. Features: 15.6-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED display, 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 1TB SSD Price check: Amazon $1,799

2. Samsung Galaxy Book3 360: $1,549 $999 @ Best Buy

Best Buy takes a whopping $550 off the Samsung Galaxy Book3 360. Featuring a gorgeous 15.6-inch AMOLED touchscreen, this is one of the best OLED laptop deals we've seen for Black Friday. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) OLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Xe Graphics, 1TB SSD

3. Asus Zenbook S 13: $1,399 $1,299 @ Amazon

Save a smart $100 off the Asus Zenbook S 13 at Amazon. Equipped with a glorious 13.3-inch OLED (2880 x 1800) display, this diminutive machine proves you can't judge a (Zen)book by its cover. Features: 13.3-inch (2880 x 1800) OLED display, Intel Evo Core i7-1355U CPU, 32GB of RAM, Intel Xe Graphics, 1TB SSD

4. HP Pavilion Plus 14: $1,299 $1,074 @ Amazon

Save $225 off the HP Pavilion Plus 14 at Amazon. Loaded with an eye-catching 14-inch (2880 x 1800) OLED display, this laptop is the perfect balance of power and portability. Features: 14-inch (2880 x 1800) OLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050, 1TB SSD

5. Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop: $1,399 $1,259 @ Wal-mart

Save $140 off the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop at Walmart. Featuring a 16-inch (3840 x 240) OLED display, this 2-in-1 laptop is ideal for work and play. Features: 16-inch UHD (3840 x 2400) OLED display, Intel Core i7-1360P CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce MX550 GPU, 1TB SSD