Wow! Apple Pencil crashes to $79 in Verizon Cyber Monday deal

Find yourself drawn to the arts this past year? This Verizon Cyber Monday deal can help you out with the Apple Pencil.

Currently, Verizon has the 1st Gen Apple Pencil on sale for $79.99(add to cart to show price). Normally, this iPad Pro accessory retails for $100, so that's $20 off its regular price. That's just $1 shy of its all-time low price and one of the best Apple Cyber Monday deals you can get. It also undercuts Amazon's current asking price by $14.

Apple Pencil (1st Generation):was $99 now $79 @ Verizon

The 1st Generation Apple Pencil, ideal for writing down notes, drawing, and designing is down to a record low price. This is one of the best Cyber Monday deals you can get right now. View Deal

Apple leads in creative use products, and the 1st Generation Apple Pencil is a testament to that leadership. Being packed from end-to-end with 3D spatial and pressure sensing technology, the Apple Pencil certainly knows how to adapt to any style or task the user puts it to.

Intuitively designed with a sleek 9.7 inch build, this Cyber Monday treat is perfect for any day, anytime use. Be it writing down notes for finals or making sure your blueprint is drawn seamlessly, Apple Pencil's 12 hour battery won't let you down. And when you're done, its Lightning connection ensures fast recharge for getting right back to the action.

There's no telling how long this deal will last so be sure to grab yourself this capable iPad companion while you still can.