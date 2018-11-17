The 10 Best iPad Pro Accessories

Apple's new iPad Pro has hit store shelves with a powerful performance that can rival, if not top, today's best notebooks. But the tablet gets better — and becomes even more of a laptop replacement — with some help from accessories.

With a high-end case, a nice keyboard attachment (the best iPad Pro keyboard covers combine both) and other accessories, you can go a long way in boosting your iPad Pro experience.

But in a market filled with accessories, finding the right ones that offer the best usability can be difficult. So, we've done the legwork for you and picked out the very best add-ons for Apple's new iPad Pro.

Read on to check them out.

Credit: Apple

Lamicall Tablet Stand

Lamicall's Tablet Stand is a handy gadget to have in your home, since it can work with a variety of devices, including the iPad Pro, older iPads, Kindles and more. The device is essentially a holder for your iPad with a hole on the back that makes it easy to route a cable and keep it charged. When it's in the stand, it's propped up like a computer screen, making it easy to interact with the display while it's charging. Better yet, the stand can rotate, so you can position it at the angle of your choosing. Credit:Lamicall

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)

It's hard to recommend new iPad Pro accessories without mentioning the company's second-generation Apple Pencil. The new version offers magnetic charging so you can attach it to the top of your iPad Pro and keep it charged. Like the previous model, the second-generation Apple Pencil offers a pen-like feel and gives you the ability to adjust shading, write in thick or thin lines and more. But at $129, it's a little on the expensive side. Credit: Apple

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio

There are a variety of folios designed to both protect your iPad Pro and give you a keyboard to type on, but Apple's Smart Keyboard Folio is still one of the best. The accessory, which costs $199, protects your iPad Pro's screen when it's closed. When it's opened, it can act as a stand for your device or unfold to reveal a keyboard that allows you to use the iPad Pro as a notebook. It's an outstanding choice for anyone looking for a keyboard folio. Credit: Apple

ESR Screen Protector

If you're concerned that your iPad Pro's screen could suffer damage in your daily commute, look no further than the ESR Screen Protector. The device, which costs $19, is designed for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and has a 9H hardness rating to reduce the chances of scratches and other problems affecting the screen. According to ESR, it'll offer 99 percent transparency, so you don't need to worry about your visual experience being hindered by it. Credit: ESR

Apple USB-C-to-Lightning Cable

One of the big changes in the 2018 iPad Pro is that it comes with a USB-C port instead of the traditional Lightning port. But there are still times when you might want to connect your new iPad Pro with a Lightning device. So, for $19, you can pick up an Apple USB-C-to-Lightning cable and do exactly that. Credit: Apple

Anker USB Type C Wall Charger

Anker sells a handy Wall Charger that's both compact and easy to store in your bag. When you need to charge your iPad Pro, you can plug the wall charger into the wall and insert your USB-C cable into it. With 30W of power delivery, you should be able to boost your battery in little time. The Anker USB Type C Wall Charger, which comes with a matte black finish, retails for $26. Credit: Anker

ProCase iPad Pro Case Sleeve

If you're not interested in a folio, but still want a case that will protect your iPad Pro, the ProCase iPad Pro Case Sleeve is the way to go. It costs just $17 and can be used whether you have an Apple Smart Keyboard attached or not. And since it has a built-in Apple Pencil holder, you can carry that around with you, as well. Credit: ProCase

SteelSeries Nimbus Wireless Gaming Controller

When it unveiled the iPad Pro at its press event in October, Apple claimed the new tablet rivaled the Xbox One S in gaming power. So, if you're hoping to use the iPad Pro as a gaming device, consider buying the SteelSeries Nimbus Wireless Gaming Controller. It's a classic, Xbox-style gaming controller, and with 40 hours of gameplay on a single battery, you won't need to worry about keeping it plugged in. Not bad for $50. Credit: SteelSeries

Apple USB-C to SD Card Reader

Critics have long argued that Apple’' decision to not offer an SD card reader in its devices is a major problem. But with help from the company's USB-C to SD Card Reader, you can get that functionality and find a way to transfer content to your iPad with ease. The accessory is simply inserted into your iPad Pro's USB-C port, and on the other end, you can insert an SD card. From there, you can transfer files. But at $39, get ready for the sticker shock. Credit: Apple

Omoton Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard

Although there are several folios that come with protection and a physical keyboard in one, there are some who simply want an external, Bluetooth-based keyboard. For those folks, the Omoton Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard is a fine choice. The device, which costs just $16, connects to the iPad Pro via Bluetooth and has hard keys, similar to Apple's own Bluetooth keyboard. Better yet, it has hotkeys that have been optimized for the iPad Pro. Best of all, the diminutive keyboard costs just $16. Credit:Omoton