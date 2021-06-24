Windows 11 system requirements: How to check if your laptop can run Windows 11

Windows 11 was just revealed by Microsoft and it features a bold new look and some exciting new features, but you'll only be able to get those new features if your laptop meets the system requirements.
Here's a quick look at the system requirements to run Windows 11 and an app from Microsoft that can run a check for you to verify that your laptop or desktop will be able to run Windows 11 when it is available later this year.
The basic hardware requirements won't rule out any modern system. You must have at least a dual-core 1GHz 64-bit processor, 4GB of RAM and at least a 64GB hard drive. Your display must be at least 9-inches with a 720p or higher resolution. Your graphics card will need to be compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver.
It's some of the firmware and the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 requirements that could present an issue for some laptops. The good news is that Microsoft has released a handy app that will quickly run a check to verify whether your system meets all of the necessary requirements.
Just download and install the PC Health Check app directly from Microsoft. Select to run the app immediately and at the top, you will see a banner that reads "Introducing Windows 11." Click the "Check Now" button and it will verify whether your laptop or desktop is ready to run Windows 11.
If you want to read more about what's new in Windows 11 you can find all of our coverage below:
