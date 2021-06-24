Microsoft Teams to be integrated into Windows 11 — What that means

Windows 11 was revealed today and one of the biggest features it's receiving is Microsoft Teams integration. During its Windows 11 preview show, Microsoft's Panos Panay revealed how joining a Teams meeting will be quicker now that the app is built into the OS.

The app will be permanently placed in the refreshed Windows 11 Start Menu for quick access. The app received a refreshed icon with a purple circular background a camera logo in the middle. When you select the icon, a floating window appears showing your recent contacts. From there, you can start a video chat or send a direct message.

Microsoft teams hit 145 million daily active users in April as remote working became the norm for companies around the world.

