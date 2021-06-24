Windows 11 Taskbar and Start Menu get a modern remake — Here's how they work

Windows 11 was revealed today with a modernized design. Among the updates is a new Start Menu and Taskbar, two of the most-used elements of the operating system.

Instead of being left-aligned, the new Taskbar features icons centered at the bottom of your screen, not unlike macOS. Pressing on the Start Menu (a modernized blue Microsoft logo) presents a floating window that displays pinned and recommended apps as well as the restart/shut down button. A small icon in the top-right corner takes you to a full app list.

The Start Menu has a pleasant transparency effect that allows the new, more colorful icons to pop. It also has rounded corners, a design decision that extends across Windows 11.

At the top is a universal search bar for looking through your PC for photos, docs or files.

Developing...