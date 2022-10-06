Where to preorder the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro today

Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are now available for preorder. The 6.3-inch Pixel 7 is priced at $599 whereas the 6.7-inch Pixel 7 Pro costs $899.

Are you upgrading your old Android phone or switching from iPhone? Google's latest phone might be just the device for you.

The Google Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, great for streaming content and gaming on the go. It's powered by Google's next-gen Tensor G2 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM.

For content creators who love to record videos and snap pictures, the Pixel 7's back camera includes a 50MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lens. Embedded in the phone's display bezel is a 10.8MP front camera. IP68 rated dust-and water resistant, the Pixel 7 has a rated battery life of up to 24 hours.

Google's next tier Pixel Pro bumps you up to a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display, 12GB of RAM for maximum productivity on the go. Its triple camera consists of a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, 50MP wide-angle lens and 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with autofocus.

As you see, the Pixel 7 and Pixel Pro's specs are on par with today's best smartphones. If you want to be among the first to get your hands on Google's new handset, here's where to preorder:

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 (Preorder): $599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Preorder the Google Pixel 7 starting from $599 at Best Buy and get a free $100 Best Buy e-Gift Card. Preorders ship to arrive by October 13.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro (Pre-order): $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Preorder the Google Pixel 7 Pro starting at $899 from Best Buy and get a free $200 Best Buy e-Gift Card. Preorders ship to arrive by October 13.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 (Preorder): $599 free @ AT&T (opens in new tab) w/ trade-in

New and existing AT&T customers can get a free Google Pixel 7 or up to $800 off the Google Pixel 7 Pro, with eligible trade-ins. Consumers can also take advantage of AT&T's buy one Google Pixel Watch and get one free offer. Preorders ship to arrive by October 13.