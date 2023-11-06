When is Black Friday? Here’s when the deals start at Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart

Black Friday sales are traditionally held on the day after Thanksgiving so this year Black Friday is on Nov. 24. In actuality, Black Friday starts sooner than that, as Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are bending the rules. Retailers now set their own Black Friday sale start dates and in fact, many deals are already live.

And what's more, stores are backing early holiday discounts with holiday price match guarantees. If the price goes any lower between now Dec. 24, you'll be credited the difference. So why are retailers being so gracious? Black Friday is the most significant time for retailers because that’s when they make the bulk of their sales. It’s also the best time for bargain shoppers as stores scramble to purge their inventory, readying their shelves for the next wave of products set to release in the year.

For this reason, Black Friday is the best time of the year to save big on the most coveted holiday tech. Now let's dive into the most burning questions about Black Friday.

When is Black Friday?

This year, Black Friday 2023 falls on Friday, Nov. 24, but early holiday discounts are available right now.

Long gone are the days where Black Friday is a one-day shopping event. Over the years, retailers began offering holiday sales sooner than ever. This year, we saw sales start in early October with events like Amazon’s Prime Day Big Deals Days.

Why is it called Black Friday?

Historically, the most popular explanation of Black Friday’s name origin traces back to retailers. The moniker is relative to the way retail companies would record their losses and earnings in their end of year closing books. Red would indicate losses whereas profits were recorded in black.

So the day after Thanksgiving, holiday shoppers would head to stores for sales looking for deep discounts. It translated into a hugely profitable day for retailers and became known as Black Friday.

What should you buy during Black Friday?

Black Friday is the best time of the year to snag the lowest prices on all things tech. And we’re not just talking about eye-popping discounts on TVs, laptops, and computer monitors. During Black Friday, you can snag the best end-of-year discounts on headphones, Apple products, PC accessories, select game consoles, video games, collectibles, and toys — especially LEGO. While you’ll be able to score some solid deals on just about everything, TVs, laptops and games often see the deepest markdowns.

Apple products: Outside of back-to-school season, Black Friday is the best time to buy a MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods. This is the time of the year when we see the lowest price of the year on just about every device in Apple’s ecosystem. MacBooks are expected to hit new all-time price lows following the Nov. 8 release of the MacBook Pro M3 series.

Amazon devices: Amazon Black Friday deals typically offer the lowest prices of the year on Amazon devices . In fact, Amazon’s early discounts right now slash up to 64% off select Fire tablets , Echo Show smart displays and bundles , Fire TVs and Fire TV Stick streaming devices.

Black Friday shopping tips

Make a List: When you’re shopping on Black Friday, it’s a good idea to make a list of what you want to buy. You can create lists on Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart when browsing the web or using their dedicated shopping app.

On Black Friday, deals are so irresistible that it may trigger impulse shopping. It's a good idea to set budget for yourself, so that you don’t overspend. When you see an item you want, we recommend you compare prices with other retailers to be certain you’re getting the best price.

Price tracking: Camelcamelcamel is a free Amazon price tracker that offers comprehensive details about a product's price history. For instance, a quick search of the MacBook Pro M2 in the Camelcamelcamel shows it's lowest price ever on Amazon was $999 within the past month. With Black Friday being known to offer the best end-of-year discounts, it could return to this price or drop even lower on Black Friday.

Where can I shop Black Friday deals?

Amazon Black Friday deals

Amazon Black Black Friday sale starts Friday, Nov. 17, followed by its Cyber Monday weekend sale from Nov. 25-Nov. 27. Amazon is the world's biggest online retailer and will dominate Black Friday as per usual. Expect discounts on everything from Amazon Music Unlimited to Amazon Alexa-enabled devices including Fire HD tablets, Echo Show smart display, and Fire HD TVs.

Best Buy Black Friday deals

Best Buy is one of the best go-to electronics retailers in the nation. Best Buy Black Friday deals offer impressive discounts impressive savings on laptops, tablets, headphones, wearables and more. If you're looking for bargains on must-have tech for the holidays, Best Buy is one of the best places to look.

Target Black Friday deals

If you're looking for Black Friday deals on tech and video games, Target is a great source. Target Black Friday deals offer discounts on laptops, tablets, video games, headphones, wearable tech and TVs. Shop early with confidence from now through Dec. 24. If the price of your Target purchase goes any lower from now through then, Target will match the price.