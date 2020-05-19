Walmart releases $99 Android tablet with decent specs — Amazon should be worried

Walmart's Onn tablet is a decent Amazon Fire HD alternative if you're looking for a basic, cheap tablet. The retailer silently gave its tablets an upgrade to compete with Amazon's own recent hardware refresh.

The latest Walmart Onn 8-inch Tablet Pro is Android-powered and priced at just $99. It features an 8-inch HD touchscreen, a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of microSD expandable storage.

By comparison, Amazon's new $89 Fire HD 8 tablet has nearly the same specs except that it runs FireOS software and has a quad-core chip.

Walmart Onn 8" Tablet Pro: for $99 @ Walmart

If you're looking for a basic tablet to browse the Internet, play games, and read ebooks with, the Walmart Onn is a decent option. It runs Android 10.1 and is one of the cheapest tablets out there. View Deal

Walmart Onn 10.1" Tablet Pro: for $129 @ Walmart

If you prefer a big-screen tablet, Walmart also offers the 10.1 Onn Tablet Pro. It's basically an AndroidOS-powered replica of the $149 Fire HD 10. View Deal

Walmart's larger $129 Onn 10.1-inch Tablet Pro packs a 10.1-inch, 1080p display and 2.0 GHz octa-core CPU coupled with 3GB of RAM. Like the 8-inch model, it also has 32GB of storage, which you can boost via the device's microSD card slot.

With specs like these, Amazon has cause for concern. The 10-inch Onn offers the exact same specs as its $149 Fire HD 10 tablet but for $20 less. And based on the positive user reviews, Amazon should be shaking right now.

That said, the Onn tablet is worth considering if you're looking for an affordable tablet under $200.