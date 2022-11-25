Up to 50% off Razer gaming accessories for Black Friday

Black Friday is nearly here, and already Razer is kicking off the holiday with top sales on their highly

Razer's top-rated gaming accessories are up to 50% off today at Amazon. Now is a great time to elevate your gaming experience with a Razer gaming chair, gaming mouse, headset, or keyboard.

Such as the Razer Naga Trinity gaming mouse for $56 (opens in new tab) at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse: was $99 now $56 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

In this pre-Black Friday sale save $43 on the Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse. Specifically designed for MOBA and MMO gaming, it features a 5G optical sensor with 16,000 DPI for precision accuracy and interchangeable side plates for optimal customization.

Razer manufactures the best gaming accessories for laptop, PC and other mobile devices. Razer's Naga is among the best of the best as far as MMO and MOBA gaming mice go.

The Naga Trinity, in particular, offers so much customization that it has 3 seperate plates you can attach to the side. Choose between a 2 button, 6 button, or 12 button layout and easily swap between all 3 thanks to the magnetic attachment style.

Not only that, thanks to Razer's Synapse software, its easy to program each plate with anything from keystrokes to macros, and the mouse's onboard memory will save the info so you don't have to worry about reprogramming when swapping between systems.

Even for non-MMO gaming, the optical sensor with up to 16,000 DPI gives you every opportunity to get that clutch headshot in your favorite shooter.

Black Friday is here and we expect to see top savings on today's most coveted gadgets. Check out our Black Friday deals hub for the best discounts happening now.

More deals on Razer accessories

(opens in new tab) Razer Ornata V2: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Enjoy $40 off in the pre-Black Friday sale on this high-performance gaming keyboard with mecha-membrane switches, fully programmable macro support, and a magnetic, ergonomic wrist rest. Soon you'll be gaming in style.

(opens in new tab) Razer Huntsman Mini: was $130 now $80 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Check out $50 off the Razer Huntsman Mini in this pre-Black Friday deal. The Razer Huntsman Mini is a great and affordable pick for those in need of a high quality mechanical keyboard that features the expansive customization brought by Razer Chroma, fully programmable macros, and a sturdy aluminum frame.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kishi Universal Mobile Game Controller: was $89 now $41 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $48 off in preparation for Black Friday, the Razer Kishi Mobile Controller has never been cheaper. It connects to most iPhone and Android phones and enables comfortable, handheld gaming. It features tactile feedback, and array of button controls and a D-pad. With cloud gaming support for Microsoft xCloud (opens in new tab), Google Stadia (opens in new tab) and GeForce Now (opens in new tab), you can enjoy AAA PC from anywhere.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: was $79 now $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 now on this must have gaming accessory thanks to this pre-Black Friday sale. With its 50mm drivers and built-in cooling cushions, the Razer Kraken gaming headset is built for sound and comfort.

(opens in new tab) Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're on the hunt for a new gaming keyboard under $100, now 50% off for Black Friday, the Razer Huntsman Elite is a wise choice. This keyboard employs Razer Linear Optical switch technology to register key presses at the speed of light — faster than mechanical switches.