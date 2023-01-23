Top Super Bowl TV deals at Best Buy right now

Super Bowl TV deals at Best Buy (opens in new tab) take up to $1,700 off select OLED TVs, just in time for the biggest NFL game of the year. So if you want to upgrade your TV for your Super Bowl watch party, it's a great time to score huge savings. The big box retailer is slashing prices on its wide selection of top-rated 55-inch and 65-inch OLED TVs.

One standout deal is the LG C2 65-inch OLED TV for $1,699 (opens in new tab). That’s $400 in savings since it typically retails for $2,099. It’s just $3 shy of its all-time low price and one of the top Super Bowl TV deals from the sale.Predecessor to the forthcoming LG G3 (opens in new tab) unveiled at CES 2023 in early January, the LG C2 is one of the best OLED TVs you can get. It boasts a gorgeous 4K (3,840 x 2,160) OLED Evo panel with 120Hz refresh rate and AI 4K upscaling.

Another incredible deal from Best Buy's Super Bowl TV sale is the LG 83 Series 65-inch QNED 4K for $999 ($700 off). It combines Quantum Dot NanoCell color technology with MiniLED backlighting. This ensures precise luminance, with high contrast, brilliant and accurate colors.

Those are just two examples of the epic TV deals Best Buy has to offer. See more top Super Bowl TV deals from Best Buy below.

(opens in new tab) LG 83 Series 65" QNED Mini-LED 4K TV: $1699 $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $700 on the LG 65-inch Class 83 Series QNED 4K TV. MiniLED in tandem with Quantum Dot NanoCell Color Technology ensure precise luminance, with high contrast, brilliant colors, and deeper blacks. Additionally, LG's a7 Gen4 AI Processor 4K optimizes every scene whether you're watching movies, TV shows or sports. Powered by webOS 6.0, the LG 83 Series QNED smart TV makes it easy to access your favorite streaming servies like Apple TV, Netflix, Hulu, Sling, Prime Video and more.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 65" OLED 4K TV: $2,099 $1,699 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $400 on the top-rated 65-inch LG C2 OLED Evo 4K TV. Powered by an a9 Gen 5 CPU, LG's Nydnamic Tone-mapping Pro Algorithm processes and enhances over 5,000 areas on the display. This results in more vivid, detailed imagery, in brighter and darker parts of the picture. It's equipped with 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports for connecting the latest game consoles and personal computers. Powered by webOS, the LG C2 makes it easy to stream your favorite movies and TV shows on Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+ and more.

(opens in new tab) Samsung TU690T 85" LED 4K TV: $1,399 $1,299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the 85-inch Samsung TU690T LED 4K Smart Tizen TV. It features Samsung's Crystal processor 4K and LED Clear Motion, and HDR 10+. With the latest Smart TV apps pre-installed, expect nothing short of a cinematic experience.

(opens in new tab) LG A2 Series 77" 4K OLED TV: $2,799 $1,799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $1,000 on the latest 77-inch LG A2 Series 4K OLED Smart webOS TV. It employs self-lit OLED pixels and an advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K to deliver life-like picture quality with depth and rich colors.

(opens in new tab) Samsung QN85B Neo 75" QLED 4K TV: $2,399 $1,999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $400 on the 75-inch Samsung QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV. This line of televisions features direct full-array backlighting, Quantum 4K processor, and 100% color volume Quantum Dots. It supports streaming services like Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, CBS and more.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 55" U6GR ULED 4K TV: $599 $429 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $170 on the Hisense U6GR ULED 4K TV with Quantum Dot Color. Over standard LCD TVs, this image technology delivers more colors that are purer, richer, and more vibrant. Powered by Roku TV, it brings you all the joy of TV with none of the frustration. Access all your favorite movies, shows, live TV and more from one place. This means you'll spend less time searching and more time streaming your favorite content.