This ridiculous Fire HD 10 deal is the best tablet sale of Black Friday

If you're looking for a deal on an Amazon tablet, you're in luck.

Amazon is selling the new Fire HD 10 Tablet for $99, or $50 off, this Black Friday. We rarely see steep discounts on such new products, which is why this is one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

The Fire HD 10 is the very best tablet Amazon has to offer, so don't second-guess yourself on this one.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $99

The best tablet Amazon has ever made is now on sale, just weeks after it was released. This latest device has a USB-C port, a fast quad-core CPU and extra-long battery life.

In our Fire HD 10 Tablet review, we praised the slate for its fantastic battery life, bright and crisp display and fast performance. One of the best reasons to upgrade from an older model is for the Fire HD 10's USB-C port.

All things considered, the Fire HD 10 is the best tablet Amazon has ever sold. And now it's at its lowest price ever just weeks after it was released.

This might just be the best tablet deal you find this Black Friday. If you're looking for something else, see our best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals pages.