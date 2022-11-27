This Apple Cyber Monday 2022 deal slashes $250 off the M1 iPad Pro

Apple Cyber Monday deals arrive early with $250 off the 12.9-inch iPad Pro at Target. Still one of the best iPads for power-users, it is now significantly cheaper than the new M2 iPad Pro.

For Cyber Monday only, you can get the 2021 Apple iPad Pro 512GB for $849 (opens in new tab) at Target. In fact, whichever storage option you choose, whether it be 128GB or 1TB, you now get $250 off.

(opens in new tab) 2021 Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 512GB: $1,099 $849 @ Target (opens in new tab)

Save $250 on the 11-inch iPad Pro. Powered by Apple's M1 chip, the iPad Pro delivers blazing performance. The base model iPad Pro features a 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU and 128GB of storage

Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro is one of the best tablets to buy. It's fast, portable and lasts up to 10 hours on a full belly. The base model iPad Pro packs a 11-inch liquid Retina Display, M1 8-core processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

As we discuss in our iPad Pro 12.9 review, it features a bright and vivid display and slim, durable chassis. During real world tests, its M1 processor's speed and performance was stellar. We gave the 12.9-inch iPad Pro an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars rating and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

While the 2021 iPad Pro has the same aluminum construction as the 2020 release, it packs a much harder punch especially when paired with the Magic Keyboard making it as powerful as Apple's M1 Macbook Air. Sitting at 1.5 pounds and just 0.25-inches thin, it makes the perfect travel companion. Its portability is on par with the 14.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (1.3 pounds, 0.2 inches) and 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (2.0 pounds, 0.4 inches).

Cyber Monday is on November 28th and we're expecting to see weeklong savings on today's most coveted gadgets. Check out our Cyber Monday deals hub for the best discounts happening now.