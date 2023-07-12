This Anker portable charger looks like it's straight out of Mission: Impossible — $50 in savings will self-destruct soon!

Greetings agent, your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to not miss the best Prime Day deals, but many of the deals are set to self-destruct when the clock strikes midnight!

I already covered a number of Anker Prime Day deals under $100, but I had to highlight the Anker PowerCore 24K because again I feel like it belongs in any IMF agent's toolkit (or my bag that I take to the coffee shop, which is just as important), but the 24,000mAh portable charger offers a fantastic feature set that could be a real lifesaver for anyone that finds themselves away from an outlet for extended periods.

Anker PowerCore 24K (24,000mAh): $150 $99 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the Anker 737 PowerCore 24K and channel your inner Ethan Hunt with this portable charger that looks like it was stolen off the set of the latest Mission Impossible. The PowerCore 24K boasts an impressive 24,000mAh capacity and up to 140W output, good enough to charge your phone, your laptop, your headphones, or even your refrigerator...ok I got carried away not your refrigerator. But any mobile tech you own is good to go and you can even watch the input and output readings on its little digital display.

Anker MagGo Magnetic Battery: $79 $54 @ Amazon

Now $25 off, the Anker MagGo is at its lowest price ever. If you own an iPhone 12 or newer this is about to become your phone's best friend as the 10,000mAh battery magnetically snaps onto the back of your phone and wirelessly tops you up on the go. It even acts as a stand so you can conveniently consume content while your phone consumes its life-giving watts of power. You can also charge via the 20W USB-C port onboard.

The Anker PowerCore 24K will allow you to charge up to three devices at once with a max output of 140W, more than enough to charge anything other than a gaming laptop at full speed. The 24,000mAh is enough to charge even the largest smartphone almost five times over or a 12.9-inch iPad Pro three times.

That little digital display isn't just for looks, it gives you a precise readout on the battery level remaining in the PowerCore 24K, how long until it is recharged if you have it plugged in, and what wattage it is delivering to your devices when are charging them.

At 6.1 x 2.15 x 1.95 inches it should slip easily into any bag and while at 1.4 pounds it isn't a featherweight, it's worth it for the peace of mind of being able to top up all of your devices without being tethered to an outlet. Speaking of peace of mind you also get a 24-month warranty.

Most of the best Prime Day deals are still available, but lighting deals like this Anker PowerCore 24K aren't likely to last into tomorrow, so lock in these savings now!