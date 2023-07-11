This Amazon Fire 43-inch 4K TV is just $99 in staggering Prime Day deal

Prime Day 2023 is in full swing which means you can get your hands on the Amazon Fire 43-inch 4K TV for $99. This is an absolute steal, resulting in a 75% discount — down from $399 — its biggest discount yet!

Exclusively for Prime members, to get this deak, you'll need to request an invite to join in on the purchase. It is without a doubt one of the best Prime Day TV deals you can get.

Amazon Fire 43-inch 4K TV: $399 $99 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire 43-inch 4K TV is an excellent entry TV choice for those needing a solid 4K LED display without investing in high-end technology. And now that the TV is 75% off, cutting $300 dollars from its price tag, now's the best time to invest into it. Featuring built-in Alexa support, alongside the Fire app that lets you use your favorite TV and movie apps.

This Amazon Fire TV isn't a miracle TV, though. It is specifically designed as an entry TV for those who aren't interested in mid-range or high-end TVs. We recommend OLED TVs along the lines of LG TVs, but it doesn't change how amazing this deal is. Considering Amazon is setting it up by invite exclusively, it's clearer than ever how valuable it is.

Sometimes we see deals on the internet that exaggerate how high the original price was, but this is not the case for this one. For a similar TV at similar quality, you will be spending anywhere between $300 to $400, so for this price to drop to $99 is unbelievable. We seriously recommend not missing out on this and trying to get an invite if you are in need of a TV.

