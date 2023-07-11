This Amazon Fire 43-inch 4K TV is just $99 in staggering Prime Day deal

By Momo Tabari
published

Amazon just dropped its best Prime Day deal yet

Amazon Fire TV Smart TV
(Image credit: Amazon)

Prime Day 2023 is in full swing which  means you can get your hands on the Amazon Fire 43-inch 4K TV for $99. This is an absolute steal, resulting in a 75% discount — down from $399 — its biggest discount yet!

Exclusively for Prime members, to get this deak, you'll need to request an invite to join in on the purchase. It is without a doubt one of the best Prime Day TV deals you can get.

This Amazon Fire TV isn't a miracle TV, though. It is specifically designed as an entry TV for those who aren't interested in mid-range or high-end TVs. We recommend OLED TVs along the lines of LG TVs, but it doesn't change how amazing this deal is. Considering Amazon is setting it up by invite exclusively, it's clearer than ever how valuable it is.

Sometimes we see deals on the internet that exaggerate how high the original price was, but this is not the case for this one. For a similar TV at similar quality, you will be spending anywhere between $300 to $400, so for this price to drop to $99 is unbelievable. We seriously recommend not missing out on this and trying to get an invite if you are in need of a TV.

Looking for more phenomenal Prime Day deals? We've got you covered! Visit our Prime Day deals hub for the best summer discounts.

