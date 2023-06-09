The new MacBook Air 15 gets first discount in preorder deal, students save $100

Apple's new 15-inch MacBook Air is getting its first discount following its debut at WWDC 2023. Days ahead of the 15-inch MacBook Air's release date, slated for June 13, one preorder deal takes a little off the top. Right now, you can preorder the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 for $1,249 at Amazon. That's $50 off its $1,299 list price and of course the lowest price we've seen for this just announced MacBook at any retailer.

Students, educators and parents can get the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 for $1,199 ($100 off) at the Apple Education Store. Apple is stacking this student discount with a free $150 Apple gift card.

These are among the best MacBook deals of the season.

Best MacBook Air 15 deal

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2 (Pre-order): $1,299 $1,249 Amazon

Save $50 when you preorder the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 at Amazon. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. This MacBook deal is also open to parents, faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers. Pre-orders ship to arrive by June 13.

Apple's latest 15-inch MacBook Air adds a larger display option to Apple's family of ultrabooks. It's basically the MacBook Air 13 in a bigger shell. It's larger than the 13.6-inch MacBook Air M2 and previous-gen 13.3-inch MacBook Air M1. Its display is bigger than the pro-grade 14.2-inch MacBook Pro, yet smaller than the 16.2-inch MacBook Pro Max.

The base model MacBook Air 15 packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs is a speedy 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Force Touch trackpad.

In our MacBook Air 15 hands-on review, we praise its ultra-slim chassis and beautiful Liquid Retina display. We're also fond of its price point which starts at just under $1,300. We got a chance to demo the M2’s power on Apple's new 15-inch laptop and it quickly launched multiple apps at once with no signs of lag.

Battery-wise, Apple rates the MacBook Air 15's battery life as up to 18-hours on a full charge. Although we didn't run it through our Laptop Mag Battery Test yet, we have reason to believe it will live up to its promise. As history tells us, MacBooks are among the industry's longest lasting laptops.

With a weight of 3.3 pounds and measuring 13.4 x 0.5 x 9.4-inches, the MacBook Air 15 is fairly portable. Now just under $1,250 (under $1,200 for students and educators), the MacBook Air 15 is worth considering if you're in the market for a new laptop.