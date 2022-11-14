The first Apple Watch 8 Black Friday deal is here — save $50 now

Apple Watch Series 8 Black Friday deals are popping up ahead of the actual day. This is good news whether you plan to pick up a new smartwatch for yourself or someone else for the holidays.

Currently, Amazon offers the new Apple Watch Series 8 for $349 (opens in new tab). This smartwatch normall costs $399, so you're saving $50 with this deals. This is the biggest Apple Watch Series 8 price drop ever. If you're on the hunt for early Black Friday deals, this is the best you can get right now. We don't see it going any lower on Black Friday.

For $30 more you can get the 45mm Apple Watch Series for $379 (opens in new tab) ($50) at Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 8: $399 $349 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the 41mm Apple Watch Series 8. It features a 1000-nit Always on Retina display, IPX6 Dust resistance, Waterproof to a depth of 50 meters, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, ECG, Blood Oxygen levels, and much more. Walmart (opens in new tab) offers this same deal.

The Apple Watch Series 8 takes a page out of Samsung's Galaxy Watch playbook. It now has crash detection and fall detection which connect you with emergency services in the event of either.

In our Apple Watch Series 8 review, we rave over its gorgeous display, excellent UI and new stylish colors. The Apple Watch 8 is the Editor's Choice smartwatch with an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Like the Watch Series 7, it features an Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness for comfortable outdoor viewing. The watch's 396 x 484 pixels is super crisp. Outside of the new color options, side-by-side, the Watch Series 8 looks identical to the Series 7.

For accurate health and fitness tracking, the Apple Watch Series 8 is well-equipped. Built-in sensors include: an accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, optical heart rate sensor, barometer, temperature sensors and an always-on altimeter. IP6X water-and dust resistant, the Apple Watch Series 8 is made to withstand the elements of everyday wear.

Overall, the Apple Watch Series 8 is a fantastic smartwatch for iPhone users. It's a worthy upgrade if you're sitting on an older model Apple Watch 6 and or earlier.