The excellent 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 lands on lowest price ever for Memorial Day, save $100

One of the best Memorial Day sales of 2023 offers sweet savings on the latest iPad Pro M2. In a rare deal, you can get the 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 for $999 at checkout via Amazon's on page-coupon. It typically costs $1,099, so that's $100 off and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 lowest price on Amazon since the holidays.

This 12.9-inch iPad Pro rarely goes on sale so this is one Apple Memorial Day deal you don't want to miss.

Today's best iPad Pro deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 M2 128GB: $1,099 $999 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the 12.9-inch Apple M2 iPad Pro at checkout via Amazon's on-page coupon. This pro-model iPad packs a gorgeous 12-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple's M2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU and 128GB of ample storage. Powerful enough the replace your laptop, the M2 iPad Pro Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil 2.

Apple's 6th generation 12.9- inch iPad Pro brings faster performance to its big screen tablet. Super-charged with Apple's powerful M2 chip, it's powerful enough to replace your laptop (keyboard sold separately) The iPad Pro in this deal features a 12.9 inch (2388 x 1668) Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM 10-core GPU and 128GB of storage.

Although we didn't test it, iPad Pro 2022 reviews average 4.1 out of 5 stars at Amazon. Owners praise its fast M2 processor and Wi-Fi 6e connectivity. Apple's rates its new M2 chip as 15% faster than the M1 whereas the M2's GPU is 35% speedier.

In our 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 review, we praise its incredible display, strong performance and impressive speakers. We also liked its killer cameras and decent battery life. We gave the 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 and a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award.

During real-world use, our reviewer notes, "The Apple iPad Pro's 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR (2732 x 2048) display is the prettiest screen I've seen on a tablet and it's made all the better thanks to its adaptive 120Hz refresh rate."

In our lab's Geekbench 5 overall performance test, the iPad Pro M2 notched a score of 8500. That's higher than the previous-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro M1 (7298). At 1.5 pounds, 11.04 x 8.46 x 0.25 inches, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 is light and svelte. For such a thin powerhouse with a big display, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 did rather well on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. It endured 10 hours and 40 minutes of continuous internet surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness.

Port-wise, the iPad Pro M2 supplies you with a USB-C connector with support for Thunderbolt / USB 4. Plus, it supports Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio as well as Apple Pencil 2.

Now $100 off, the 12.9 Apple iPad Pro M2 deal is a recommended choice if you're looking for a versatile, premium productivity tablet.