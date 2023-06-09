Sony Bravia XR A90J 55-inch OLED TV gets massive $400 price cut

Sony Bravia XR A90J OLED TVs are among the industry's best. Featuring Google TV built-in, it offers a personalized home viewing experience.

Right now, you can get the 55-inch Sony 55" Bravia XR A90J 4K OLED TV for $999 at Best Buy. It normally costs $1,300, so that's a massive $400 in savings. This is the lowest price we've tracked for this television model and one of the best TV deals of the season.

Sony's intelligent Cognitive Processor XR delivers life-like picture quality with enhanced contrast with detailed blacks and natural colors.

Sony’s intelligent Cognitive Processor XR delivers life-like picture quality. Today's AI detects and analyzes only color, contrast, and detail. However, Sony's unique processor stands out by cross-analyzing all elements at once. The end result is unmatched life-like imagery. And what's more, Sony's Cognitive Processor XR upgrades audio to immersive 3D surround sound for a truly cinematic experience you can feel.

With HDMI 2.1, 120Hz motion technology, and low 8.5ms input lag, the Bravia X95K makes games more thrilling. Enjoy distortion-free 4K resolution gaming at 120fps with compatible games.

Hands-free voice control via Google Assistant lets you search for something to watch, control the TV using just your voice. For example, "Hey Google, turn on the TV".

