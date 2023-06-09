9 Best Father's Day tech gift ideas 2023

We've hand-selected the best Father’s Day tech gift ideas that will bring dad enjoyment and make everyday life easier. According to survey data from the National Retail Federation in conjunction with Prosper Insights & Analytics, 75% of Amercans plan to celebrate Father's Day 2023. Electronics are among the top gifts for dads this year so chances are you're considering tech gifts for dad like a laptop, tablet, headphones, streaming device or other nifty gadget.

This year, Father's Day falls on Sunday, June 18, 2023 so you still have time to find the perfect tech gift for dad. In fact, our Father's Day gift buying guide covers tech-savvy, gamer, sporty and creative dads.

Father's Day gifts that are fun, useful or makes his life easier will surely make his day. So if you want to skip the cliché tie or funny dad mug gift this Father's Day, you've come to the right place. Our Father's Day gift buying guide takes the guesswork out of finding the right gift.

While Father's week is a little over a week away, if you find yourself in a pinch later down the road, fret not. Delivery options like Best Buy's free next-day shipping and in-store pickup options ensure your gifts arrive by Father's Day. If you're an Amazon Prime or Walmart Plus member, you can flex your membership perks with free same-day and next-day delivery.

As a reminder, Father's Day 2023 is on Sunday, June 18 and it'll be here before we know it. Shop, browse and save now with our hand-selected Father's Day gift ideas below.

What's better than one Father's Day gift? Two Father's Day gifts. The $499 Editor's Choice Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 2-in-1 gives dad the best of both worlds. Dad will benefit from the flexibility of having both a tablet and a laptop in one easy-to-use portable device.

Powered by Google's light and secure Chrome operating system, the excellent Lenovo Duet 5 boots up fast, is easy to use and has long battery life. With it, dad can check emails, browse the web, stream content and play games from anywhere. The Lenovo Duet packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400-nit touch screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Adreno graphics and 128GB of storage.

For just under $100, the Backbone One transforms Dad's iPhone or Android phone into a portable game console. It lets dad can play any game or cloud gaming service like the Google Play Store and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from anywhere.

We took the Backbone One for a test drive and liked its sleek, comfortable design, tactile buttons and easy to use dedicated app. Overall, we gave the Backbone One and overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award. This nifty controller makes mobile games not too sucky. Whether dad is a beginner, casual or competitive gamer, the Backbone One makes a great Father's Day gift.

Apple's 2nd generation Apple Watch SE smartwatch is just under $250. It makes a great Father's Day gift idea if you want to give dad wearable tech to help him stay on top of his wellness. It features finess and sleep tracking, fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection.

The Apple Watch SE 2 provides up to 20% faster performance than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE. In fact it runs on the same chip as the Apple Watch Series 8 which makes it the best cheap alternative to Apple's flagship smartwatch. It's also water resistant to 50 meters and has a built-in compass and an always-on altimeter.

If you're looking for a Father's Day gift ideas under $50, a streaming device likt the Roku Express 4K+ is a budget-friendly choice. The Roku Express 4K+ typically costs $39.99, however, you may find it on sale for $10 less.

This easy to use streaming player with voice remote lets you give dad the gift of streamlined home entertainment. Dad can access movies, sports, TV shows via paid streaming services like Apple TV+, Disney+, Netflix, and Paramount+ with the push of a button or using just his voice.

Roku Express 4K+ works with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant.

5. Meta Quest 2 VR headset

The Meta Quest 2 VR headset makes a great gift for gamer dads. Pricing starts at $299, making it one of the most affordable VR headsets out there. It's also a budget-friendly alternative to a PlayStation 5 of XBox Series X game console.

Meta's all-in-one gaming Quest 2 VR headset lets dad enjoy VR games without being tethered to a PC or powered by a smartphone. It features a (3664 x 1920) LCD display (1832 x 1920 per eye) with 90Hz fresh rate and 128GB of storage. Powering the headset is Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM.

Apple's AirTag bluetooth tracker is a useful Father's Day gift in that it helps locate lost items. AirTags are sold individually for $28 a piece and in a value pack of four AirTags for $99. The latter of which you'll often find on sale for $85-89 at Amazon.

AirTags can help dad locate keys, luggage, the TV remote and just about anything else that isn't nailed down. In our Apple AirTag review, we praise its excellent tracking capabilities, ultra-wide band (UWB) tech and rugged, lightweight design. Although it lacks a keychain hole, we gave the Apple AirTag an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars.

Want to treat dad to a pair of excellent noise-cancelling wireless earbuds? For just under $200, you can pick up the Sony LinkBuds S. Sony's LinkBuds S are the best noise-cancelling earbuds for working and everyday use. They improve upon the LinkBuds with upgraded 5mm drivers, active noise-cancellation (ANC) and stronger microphones.

In our Sony LinkBuds S review, we gave them a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our hard-to-get Editor's Choice award. During testing, the LinkBuds S earbuds delivered vibrant, well-balanced, sound with depth, strong bass and effective noise cancellation. For the audiophile dad, LinkBuds S support Sony 360 Reality Audio, Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) Extreme, and LDAC.

If you're looking for a cheaper iPad or Galaxy Tab S8 alternative for Father's Day, the $210 Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is your best bet. It features a 10.6-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) touch screen with 400 nits of brightness for dad's content consumption needs.

Thanks to TÜV Low Blue Light certification, dad can enjoy hours of comfortable viewing. The tablet's quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos lets dad immerse himself in his favorite movies, TV shows, and sports. The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus runs on a powerful MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.

Give dad the gift of inspiration with a MasterClass membership starting at just $10 per month for an individual plan. Even better, give the gift of learning to dad and yourself with the Duo MasterClass annual membership for $15. That breaks down to $7.50 per membership which makes it an even greater value.

With the MasterClass online lesson program, dad will learn skills from the best in the world. MasterClass offers 180+ classes across 11 categories like photography, cooking, writing, acting, music and more. What's great is that the lessons cater to everyone, even students with little to no experience.