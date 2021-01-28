Score the excellent Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 for an all-time low price

The Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is the best gaming accessories for PC and Xbox. And for a limited time, it's on sale for its best price yet.

Right now, you can get the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller 2 for $159.99 at the Microsoft Store. Normally, this controller retails for $180 so that's a $20 discount. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this controller and one of the best gaming deals of the day.

Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: was $180 now $160 @ Microsoft Store

Save $20 on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller at the Microsoft Store. Its lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge and has Impulse Triggers and adjustable tension thumb grips. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs. This deal ends February 5.View Deal

The Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is the ultimate premium gamepad flex.

Over its predecessor, it has more customization options, a built-in rechargeable battery, impulse Triggers, and adjustable tension thumb grips. Unlike the standard Elite Controller it supports Bluetooth. This enables easy pairing to your gaming laptop, iPhone or iPad for Apple Arcade games.

Although we didn't test this controller, sister site, Tom's Guide gave it a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. The Elite Wireless Controller Series 2's premium build, endless customization options, and USB-C support earned it the Editor's Choice award.

Design-wise, the Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 has a soft-touch finish, smooth-gilding metal analog sticks, and snappy buttons. At just 12 ounces, it feels solid every bit as premium as it looks. It ships with a carrying case to protect the controller when not in use without obstructing the USB-C charging port.

With the dedicated Xbox Accessories app, you can fully remap every button, adjust the sensitivity of the sticks or triggers, and so much more. Engineered for serious gaming, the Elite Wireless Controller Series lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge. The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller works with Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows 10 machines.

This deal ends February 5.