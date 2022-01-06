Satechi reveals USB-4 Multiport Adapter with 8K HDMI for latest MacBooks

Satechi pulls out all the stops when it comes to handy USB-C hubs for Apple's MacBooks, and the company is now offering two new accessories designed to keep up with the latest 2021 MacBook Pro models.



The USB-4 Multiport Adapter with 8K HDMI and Pro Max Hub are Satechi's latest arrivals, following the MacBook-friendly Pro Hub Mini. While both expand the number and variety of ports found on the MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16, they also come with next-gen connectivity to unlock the full potential of laptops.

Satechi USB-4 Multiport Adapter with 8K HDMI

Available to order for $149.99, the USB-4 Multiport Adapter comes with an HDMI output capable of 8K resolution at 60Hz. The hub features USB4 connectivity that churns out high-speed data transfer of up to 40Gbps and backwards compatibility with Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C devices.

(Image credit: Satechi )

The Multiport Adapter is equipped with USB-C port with 100W Power Delivery, three USB-A ports with 10 Gbps data transfer speeds, an 8K HDMI output, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and both a micro SD and SD card reader. There's also a 3.5mm audio jack for good measure.



While Satechi promotes its new USB-C hub to be used with Apple's latest MacBook, it notes that macOS currently handles up to 4K resolution at 60Hz. However, that doesn't mean the Multiport Adapter can't be used with 8K-capable Windows laptops. This includes the newly announced laptops with HDMI 2.1 outputs shown off at CES 2022, such as the MSI Stealth GS77, Razer Blade 14 (2022), and more.

Satechi Pro Max Hub

As for the Satechi Pro Max Hub, specifically designed to be the "ultimate companion" for 2021 MacBook Pro models, the accessory is available for $99.99. The expanded version of the Pro Hub Mini, the USB-C hub features eight ports and connects to the side of the MacBook Pro via a dual USB-C connector.

(Image credit: Satechi)

The Pro Max Hub boasts a USB-C port with 96W Power Delivery, up to 6K and 60Hz and up to 10 Gbps data transfer speeds. Along with this, it features a 4K HDMI at up to 60Hz, Gigabit Ethernet, another USB-C port, one USB-A port, micro SD and SD card readers, and an audio jack port. Plus, it comes in Apple's signature Space Gray and Silver color options to match Apple's signature aluminum finish.



Satechi's new hubs will be available soon, but those interested can register their interest and receive an email when they become available. In the meantime, you can check out the best USB-C hubs for MacBook Pro models, along with the best docking stations for extra power.