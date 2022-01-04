MSI Stealth GS77 unveiled: a 17-inch gaming laptop with 12th Gen Intel CPU, RTX 3080 Ti GPU and 120Hz 4K display

Gaming laptops are stealing the show at CES 2022, and MSI's all-new Stealth GS77 is leading the charge thanks to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, powerful RTX 3080 Ti GPU, and a 4K display that pushes out a 120Hz refresh rate.



The new MSI Stealth GS77 comes with a number of tweaks under the hood and design changes when compared to 2021's MSI GS76 Stealth, including upgraded performance, a larger touchpad and keycap size, along with a new "core black" color for a more "sleek and sophisticated" look. For a better look at MSI's new 17-inch beast, read on.

MSI Stealth GS77

The new MSI Stealth GS77 is expected to launch on February 1, 2022, with pre-orders starting on January 25, 2022. The 17-inch laptop will be priced from $1,799, but if you're after all the bells and whistles, expect to spend up to $4,199.

The MSI Stealth GS77 can be configured with up to an Intel Core i9-12900HK CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU with 16GB video memory, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. This is 2022's new standard of premium gaming laptops, so we're expecting monstrous performance both in gaming and professional use.



The Stealth GS77's display is a highlight, with the priciest configuration boasting a 17.3-inch UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) 16:9 with a 120Hz refresh rate and covers 100% of the Adobe RGB color gamut. The GS76 also has a 4K option, but the 120Hz refresh rate is what next-gen gamers are after. However, there are more display options available, including an FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS-level display with a 360Hz refresh rate, and QHD (2560 x 1440) display with a 240Hz refresh rate and DCI-P3 100% coverage.

In terms of design, the Stealth GS77 sports a new zinc alloy hinge that's claimed to be "more durable" than previous versions, along with an enlarged glass touchpad and keycap size for a more comfortable experience. Speaking of, the keyboard boasts Steel Series per-key RGB with anti-ghost key support. At 15.6 x 11.1 x 0.79 inches, the GS77 is slightly bigger than the GS76 (15.6 x 10.2 x 0.8 inches), but that's hardly noticeable of a laptop of this size.

You're spoiled for choice when it comes to ports, one Thunderbolt 4 port, one USB-C port, two USB-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an SD Card slot, an RJ45 Ethernet port, and a headphone jack. You can also expect Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, a full HD 1080p webcam with an infrared sensor and block switch for security, and a six-speaker sound system.



MSI also fits in a 99.99Whr battery and a 240W power adapter, which means we could see exceptionally good battery life. That's the same as the MSI GS76 Stealth, which lasts 5 hours and 1 minute. Hopefully, with the latest 12th Gen Intel CPU onboard, the Stealth GS77 will have more juice.



We're excited to test out the MSI Stealth GS77, along with all the other brand spankin' new laptops shown off at CES 2022.