Satechi's Pro Hub Mini is designed for 2021 MacBook Pro models

Apple's new MacBook Pro models boasting M1 Pro and M1 Max power may be practically perfect for a laptop, but a lack of USB-A ports can be a major inconvenience to many owners. Satechi aims to fix this with its new Pro Hub Mini.



Satechi's newly announced USB-C hub has been specifically designed for Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro models, adding USB 4 connectivity, dual USB-A ports, up to 96W charging, and more. Better yet, it comes in Apple's signature Space Gray and Silver color options to match Apple's signature aluminum finish.

Set to launch in January 2022, the Pro Hub Mini is equipped with USB 4, Gigabit Ethernet, two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a handy 3.5mm audio jack. The hub slots in by using the MacBook Pro's two USB-C ports and audio jack, but users get more ports and power in return.

(Image credit: Satechi)

The USB 4 port supports 6K displays at 60Hz, up to 96W power delivery, and up to 40Gbps data transfer speeds, while the USB-C and USB-A ports deliver 5Gbps transfer speeds. The latest MacBook Pro models already offer an HDMI port, an SD card reader, and a Thunderbolt 4 port, but the Pro Hub Mini brings extra connectivity options.



Satechi's hub is currently available to pre-order, priced at $70. However, it also offers a 25% discount for those who use the promo code "PROHUB." Check out the Pro Hub Mini over of Satechi's listing page. Considering its specs, the Pro Hub Mini is a strong contender for our list of best USB-C hubs for MacBook Pro models.