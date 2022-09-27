Samsung tablet deals: Save up to $150 on Galaxy Tab S8 series and more

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 is the best iPad Pro alternative out there. With fall savings events upon us, now is a great time score savings on Samsung's premium tablet.

Samsung currently offers its 256GB model Galaxy Tab S8 for $649 (opens in new tab). That's $130 off its usual price of $779. This is one of the biggest markdowns we've seen for this Galaxy Tab. It's also one of the best tablet deals we've seen all month. Amazon (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.

Samsung also offers the 512GB Galaxy S8 Ultra for $1,249 (opens in new tab)($150 off)

(opens in new tab) Galaxy Tab S8 256GB: $779 $649 @ Samsung

(opens in new tab)Save $130 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 with 256GB of storage. Samsung's flagship tablet packs an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) LTPS TFT display up to 120Hz for smooth content streaming and gaming. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM ensures fast and speedy responsiveness. Rounding out its specs are 256GB of microSD-expandable storage and an 8,000mAH battery. Amazon (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 with S Pen a solid productivity tablet with detachable keyboard (sold separately) and Samsung DeX support. The tablet in this deal packs an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) touch screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of microSD-expandable storage. The tablet's massive 8,000mAH battery lasts for nearly 13 hours.

In our Galaxy Tab S8 review , we were mesmerized by its bright, vivid display and solid performance, and included the S Pen. We were also impressed by its high capacity battery which lasted roughly 13 hours in our lab. That's where we put it through continuous web browsing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. We gave the Galaxy Tab S8 an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award.

In one test, we navigated between 30 Google Chrome tabs with a YouTube video running and there was no lag swiping between tabs.

Design-wise, the Galaxy Tab S8's slim-bezel metallic build is every bit as premium as an iPad. Weighing in at 1.1 pound and 0.25 inches thin, the Galaxy Tab S8 is on par with the iPad (1.1 pounds, 0.3 inches) and fits easily into any backpack or bag.

If you're looking for a powerful tablet that doubles as a laptop, the Galaxy Tab S8 is a solid choice.

More Samsung tablet deals

(opens in new tab) Galaxy Tab S8 128GB: $699 $574 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $125 on the 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. Samsung's flagship tablet packs an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) LTPS TFT display up to 120Hz for smooth content streaming and gaming. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM ensures fast and speedy responsiveness. Rounding out its specs are 128GB of microSD-expandable storage and an 8,000mAH battery. Best Buy (opens in new tab) will match Amazon's current deal price.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy Tab S8 Plus: $899 $753 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $146 on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus. The tablet's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU with 8GB of RAM ensures snappy performance and seamless multitasking. With 128GB of microSD-expandable storage on board, you'll have ample room for apps and important files. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a massive 10,090mAH battery with fast charging support. Best Buy (opens in new tab) has it for $799, however will match Amazon's price.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $1,099 $999 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra packs a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a massive 11,200mAh battery.Best Buy (opens in new tab) mirrors this deal. Samsung also offers the 512GB model Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for $1,249 ($150 off).

(opens in new tab) Galaxy Tab S7 FE: $529 $404 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $125 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab FE. In our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review (opens in new tab), we praise its gorgeous display, premium design and impressive 13+ hour battery life. The tablet in this deal features a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz Snapdragon 750G 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Amazon also offers the 256GB Galaxy Tab S7 FE for $579 (opens in new tab) ($100 off).

(opens in new tab) Galaxy Tab A8 32GB: $229 from $129 @ Samsung (opens in new tab) w/ trade-in

Save up $100 on the 2022 Galaxy Tab A8 when you trade-in an elligible device at Samsung. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, this Samsung tablet is worth considering. The base model Galaxy Tab A8 packs a 10.5 inch ‎(1920 x 1200) TFT display, ‎2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 32GB: $159 $109 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Light and portable, it features an 8.7-inch (1340 x 800) TFT touchscreen, 2.3-GHz MediaTek MT8768N 8-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. With its durable metal frame and powerful performance, it's a tablet the whole family can share.