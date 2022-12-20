Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro hits lowest price ever in Best Buy last-minute holiday deal

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is cheaper than ever before today. If you're last-minute gift shopping or want the best smartwatch to help you reach your fitness goals, here's a deal for you.

Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Pro for $379 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. Usually, it costs $449, so you're saving $70 with this deal. This is one of the top last-minute holiday deals at Best Buy. It's also undercuts Samsung (opens in new tab)'s direct price by $20.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $449 $379 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $70 on the 45mm Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Titanium smartwatch. Samsung's most advanced smartwatch to date, it has everything you need to crush your wellness goals and express your unique style. It features auto workout tracking, body compostion data, advanced sleep coaching, ehanced GPS and improved battery life.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the tech giant's most advanced smartwatch yet — and the best wearable for Android users. With its 45mm titanium case, sapphire glass and 60% bigger battery, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is more durable and longer lasting than the Galaxy Watch 4.

With a rated battery life of up to 80 hours on a single full charge, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is suitable for long workouts and outdoor activities like running, hiking or cycling.

The new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro features a 1.36-inch (450x450) always-on AMOLED display, Samsung Exynos W920 processor,1.56 of RAM and 16GB of storage. Like many of today's smart wristwear, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers tons of health and fitness tracking features. Among them are heart rate monitoring, ECG, and continuous SpO2 just to name a few.

Whether you want to add a smartwatch to your gadget collection or surprise someone special, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a wise choice.

Best Buy's Last-Minute Sales Event (opens in new tab) is now extended through Dec. 24.