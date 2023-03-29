Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus just dropped $300, hits lowest price ever

Amazon's Samsung Galaxy Tab deals slash up to $300 off the brand's top-rated tablets. So if you want to upgrade your gadgets this spring, it's a great time for huge savings.

Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus for $599 at Amazon. That's a whopping $300 off its $899 list price — its biggest discount yet! This is the lowest price we've seen for this model and one of the best tablet deals of the season. By comparison, it's $33 cheaper than Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 which is now $632 ($67 off).

If you're on a smaller budget, Amazon also offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 for just $179 ($50 off).

Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus at Amazon. It packs a 12.4-inch (2800 x 1752) Super AMOLED display up to 120Hz. The tablet's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU with 8GB of RAM ensures snappy performance and seamless multitasking. With 128GB of microSD-expandable storage on board, you'll have ample room for apps and important files. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a massive 10,090mAH battery with fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is the best Android tablet to buy. Period. It boasts a large, 12.4-inch (2800 x 1752) Super AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core processor and 8GB of RAM. There's also 128GB of microSD-expandable storage and a high-capacity 10,090mAH battery on board.

A formidable productivity tablet, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus supports a detachable keyboard (sold separately) and multi-windows via Samsung DeX. It also ships with an S Pen which opens up a whole new world of nifty features for taking notes, sketching and drawing.

We reviewed the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and loved its bright, vivid display, solid performance, and nifty S Pen. We also praise its excellent cameras and long battery of life of almost 13 hours. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 earned a high rating of 4 out of 5-stars from us. It's the Editor's Choice Android tablet. We expect the 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus in this deal to be on par.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus has a high rating of 4 out of 5-stars at Amazon. Happy customers love the tablet's thin, premium design and crisp, vibrant display. Others praise the high volume and good, balanced sound of the Galaxy Tab 8 Plus' quad-speakers.

At 1.27 pounds and 11.2 x 7.3 x 0.2 inches, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is more portable than its competitors. It's lighter and thinner than Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1.5 pounds, 11.04 x 8.46 x 0.25 inches) and Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 Plus (1.8 pounds, 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.3 inches).

Now $300 off, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a wise choice if you want a premium tablet for productivity and play. Especially at this tempting all-time low price.