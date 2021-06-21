Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Prime Day deal knocks $265 off

Samsung's Galaxy Tab 7 is one of the best tablets to buy and a cheaper alternative to the iPad Pro.

Currently, Amazon has the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 on sale for $485, which is $165 off its $650 list price. It's the Galaxy Tab S7's lowest price ever and one of the best Prime Day tablet deals we've seen so far. By comparison, it undercuts Best Buy's current price by $50. If you want a bigger screen and more storage, the 512GB Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 12.4-inch is down to $765 ($265 off).

Galaxy Tab S7 deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB): was $650 now $485 @ Amazon

Now $130 off, the Galaxy Tab S7 is the iPad Pro of Android tablets. It has a gorgeous 11-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel IPS display, a snappy Snapdragon 865+ processor and it comes with an S Pen. Oh, and the battery lasts for 13+ hours on a charge. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (512GB): was $1,030 now $765 @ Amazon

Amazon Prime Day knocks $210 off the excellent Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. With the best display on any tablet (yes, even better than the iPad Pro), the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is the ultimate slate for consuming content. It also has a fantastic S Pen and a comfortable Book Cover keyboard (optional). View Deal

Samsung's premium Galaxy Tab S7 is one of the best Android tablets to buy.

The Galaxy Tab S7 in this deal packs an 11-inch (2560 x, 1600) TFT display, snappy Snapdragon 865+ octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Samsung bundles it with a nifty S Pen stylus which lets you just jot down notes, extract text, capture images, and more. The upgraded S Pen is more responsive and accurate than the previous-gen stylus. Plus, its thicker design makes it comfortable to hold.

In our Galaxy Tab S7 review, we loved its gorgeous display and awesome quad-speakers. We were also impressed by its enhanced S Pen functions and gave the Galaxy Tab S7 a rating of 4 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award.

Aesthetically, the Galaxy Tab S7 looks nearly identical to its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S6. One of the few differences is its extended magnetic stylus holder on the back in place of the magnetic groove seen on the Tab S6. At a weight of 1.1 pounds and measuring 10 x 6.5 x 0.25 inches, the Galaxy Tab S7 is on par with the weight and thinness of the iPad Air (1 pound, 0.24 inches). However, It's lighter and thinner than the Surface Pro 7 (1.7 pounds, 0.3 inches).

Don't miss your chance to own one of the industry's best tablets for less.

Prime Day ends June 22 so be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day discounts.