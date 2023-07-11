Claim The Frame! Samsung's artsy TV is an unbelievable $500 off for Prime Day

By Jason England
published

Samsung’s Frame TV is so cheap for Prime Day!

Samsung Frame TV Prime Day deal
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

These Samsung Frame TV Prime Day deals are, quite frankly, embarrassing the competition. With up to $500, this is one of the biggest discounts we’ve ever seen on a highly specced TV like this.

And not only that, but with a design that blends seamlessly into any living room, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz refresh rate for all the latest consoles, this is a great buy.

Samsung Frame TV Prime Day deals (US)

Samsung Frame TV (55-inch): $1,497

Samsung Frame TV (55-inch): $1,497 $987 @ Amazon
You’ll find the biggest discount on the 55-inch model — $500 off to be specific! With all the Smart TV capabilities you expect, alongside a gorgeous Quantum HDR picture, built-in Alexa and an included wall mount, this is a top notch 4K screen that fits into your home décor with style.

View Deal
Samsung Frame TV (43-inch): $997

Samsung Frame TV (43-inch): $997 $847 @ Amazon
If you need a little smaller, you can get $100 off the 43-inch model, complete with all the same features as above. One other thing to mention is the Art Mode, which turns your Frame TV into your own personal exhibit by presenting a collection of artwork.

View Deal

Samsung Frame TV Prime Day deals (UK)

Samsung Frame TV (55-inch): £1,499

Samsung Frame TV (55-inch): £1,499 £989 @ Amazon
You’ll find the biggest discount on the 55-inch model — £510 off to be specific! With all the Smart TV capabilities you expect, alongside a gorgeous Quantum HDR picture, built-in Alexa and an included wall mount, this is a top notch 4K screen that fits into your home décor with style.

View Deal
Samsung Frame TV (43-inch): £1,099

Samsung Frame TV (43-inch): £1,099 £779 @ Amazon
If you need a little smaller, you can get £320 off the 43-inch model, complete with all the same features as above. One other thing to mention is the Art Mode, which turns your Frame TV into your own personal exhibit by presenting a collection of artwork.

View Deal

Just because these TVs put a lot of stock on their style, doesn’t mean Samsung compromises on the substance. You’re getting the brand’s fantastic 4K QLED panel with 100% color volume — supporting a billion colors. 

Alongside that, you’ve got a fantastic HDR picture, thanks to Samsung’s Quantum HDR standard, plenty of connectivity, and support for a ton of internet services, including Nvidia GeForce Now.

There are, of course, a lot of Prime Day TV deals flying about at the moment. But with such a huge discount, this is definitely one of my personal favorites.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to TV & Video
Brand
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 2,219 deals
Filters
Arrow
Hisense 50R6E
Our Review
1
Hisense 50R6E / Westinghouse...
Walmart
$12.95
View
Insignia F20 Series 32" Fire TV
Our Review
2
Insignia NS-32DF310NA19...
Amazon
View
Hisense A4H 32-inch
(Black)
Our Review
3
Hisense - 32" Class A4 Series...
Best Buy
$139.99
View
Hisense 43R7G5
Our Review
4
Hisense 43" Class - R7G5...
Costco PhotoCenter
View
Sharp 58Q7330U
Our Review
5
Sharp LC-58Q7330U / Hisense...
Walmart
View
Vizio V436-G1
Our Review
6
Vizio V436-G1 LED Driver...
Walmart
View
Vizio E70-F3
Our Review
7
Vizio E70-F3 T-Con Board...
Walmart
View
RCA RNSMU5536
Our Review
8
RCA RNSMU5536-C Element...
Walmart
$17.95
View
Sharp LC-55LBU591U
Our Review
9
Sharp LC-55LBU591U T-Con...
Walmart
View
Philips 55PFL5604/F7
Our Review
10
Philips 55PFL5604/F7 T-Con...
Walmart
View
Load more deals
Jason England
Jason England
Content Editor

Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He takes a particular interest in writing articles and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.