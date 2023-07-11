Claim The Frame! Samsung's artsy TV is an unbelievable $500 off for Prime Day

These Samsung Frame TV Prime Day deals are, quite frankly, embarrassing the competition. With up to $500, this is one of the biggest discounts we’ve ever seen on a highly specced TV like this.

And not only that, but with a design that blends seamlessly into any living room, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz refresh rate for all the latest consoles, this is a great buy.

Samsung Frame TV Prime Day deals (US)

Samsung Frame TV (55-inch): $1,497 $987 @ Amazon

You’ll find the biggest discount on the 55-inch model — $500 off to be specific! With all the Smart TV capabilities you expect, alongside a gorgeous Quantum HDR picture, built-in Alexa and an included wall mount, this is a top notch 4K screen that fits into your home décor with style.

Samsung Frame TV (43-inch): $997 $847 @ Amazon

If you need a little smaller, you can get $100 off the 43-inch model, complete with all the same features as above. One other thing to mention is the Art Mode, which turns your Frame TV into your own personal exhibit by presenting a collection of artwork.

Samsung Frame TV Prime Day deals (UK)

Samsung Frame TV (55-inch): £1,499 £989 @ Amazon

You’ll find the biggest discount on the 55-inch model — £510 off to be specific! With all the Smart TV capabilities you expect, alongside a gorgeous Quantum HDR picture, built-in Alexa and an included wall mount, this is a top notch 4K screen that fits into your home décor with style.

Samsung Frame TV (43-inch): £1,099 £779 @ Amazon

If you need a little smaller, you can get £320 off the 43-inch model, complete with all the same features as above. One other thing to mention is the Art Mode, which turns your Frame TV into your own personal exhibit by presenting a collection of artwork.

Just because these TVs put a lot of stock on their style, doesn’t mean Samsung compromises on the substance. You’re getting the brand’s fantastic 4K QLED panel with 100% color volume — supporting a billion colors.

Alongside that, you’ve got a fantastic HDR picture, thanks to Samsung’s Quantum HDR standard, plenty of connectivity, and support for a ton of internet services, including Nvidia GeForce Now .