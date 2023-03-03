Nvidia is adding over 20 new games to GeForce Now this month

By Mark Anthony Ramirez
published

Nvidia is adding 20+ new games to its GeForce Now game streaming service this month.

(Image credit: Future)

Nvidia will be adding over twenty new games to its GeForce Now game streaming service this month, and I'm super excited. This past January, I got hands on with Nvidia's GeForce Now Ultimate, and that experience was enough for me to put the gaming console away for good. 

Adding twenty-plus new games in addition to the news that Microsoft is adding its library of PC games to the service in the future means GFN is growing rapidly. And the catalog could get even bigger if the $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard goes through for Microsoft.  GFN could literally turn itself into a gamer's paradise within the next few months. Let's have a look at which games will be added. 

The first round of added games

We're only into the third day of March, and these five games have already been added.

  • Monster Hunter Rise (Steam)
  • Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire (New release on Steam)
  • Rise of Industry (Free on Epic Games Store)
  • Destiny 2: Lightfall (Steam, Epic Games Store)
  • Battlefield 2042 Season 4: Eleventh Hour (Steam, Epic Games Store) list

Upcoming new games on GFN

According to Nvidia, these games will be added during the rest of March.

  • Hotel Renovator (New release on Steam, Mar. 7)
  • Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (New release on Steam, Mar. 9)
  • Figment 2: Creed Valley (New release on Steam, Mar. 9)
  • Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 (New release on Steam, Mar. 9)
  • Big Ambitions (New release on Steam, Mar. 10)
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure (New release on Steam, Mar. 14)
  • Smalland: Survive the Wilds (New release on Steam, Mar. 29)
  • Ravenbound (New release on Steam, Mar. 30)
  • DREDGE (New release on Steam, Mar. 30)
  • The Great War: Western Front (New release on Steam, Mar. 30)
  • System Shock (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store)
  • Amberial Dreams (Steam)
  • Disney Dreamlight Valley (Steam and Epic Games Store)
  • No One Survived (Steam)
  • Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga (Steam)
  • Tower of Fantasy (Steam)

What was removed or delayed

Sadly, one of my favorite games, Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, was pulled from GFN, due to technical issues, with no timeline for its return. Two games that were supposed to be released this past February, Above Snakes and Heads, and Will Roll, have been delayed, as have Perish and Darker and Darker, which were to be released this month. 

Since the clock turned to 2023, Nvidia has been working hard to get its new 4080 servers online nationwide and releasing more games onto its streaming platform. Baldur's Gate 3 (Steam), Recipe For Disaster, Sons of Forest, and Wrpips were added this February. 

With Nvidia's new servers coming online and its list of games increasing, the GPU-making giant could corner the market on online gaming.

Mark Anthony Ramirez
Mark Anthony Ramirez

Mark has spent 20 years headlining comedy shows around the country and made appearances on ABC, MTV, Comedy Central, Howard Stern, Food Network, and Sirius XM Radio. He has written about every topic imaginable, from dating, family, politics, social issues, and tech. He wrote his first tech articles for the now-defunct Dads On Tech 10 years ago, and his passion for combining humor and tech has grown under the tutelage of the Laptop Mag team. His penchant for tearing things down and rebuilding them did not make Mark popular at home, however, when he got his hands on the legendary Commodore 64, his passion for all things tech deepened. These days, when he is not filming, editing footage, tinkering with cameras and laptops, or on stage, he can be found at his desk snacking, writing about everything tech, new jokes, or scripts he dreams of filming. 