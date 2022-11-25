Samsung 55-Inch QLED 4K TV is $400 off for Black Friday

Black Friday 2022 is here and if you're on the lookout for the best TV deals out there, specifically from Samsung, you can get the Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K TV for $998 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

This is a pretty steep sale for the Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K TV, and if you're someone who truly cares about color depth and brightness within their daily watching, you'd be hard pressed to find a better deal (unless you want an OLED TV).

Note: Black Friday 2022 is on Nov. 25 and we’re tracking the best end-of-year discounts on must-have tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday deals roundup for the best holiday discounts.

This Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K TV is currently $400 off in this Black Friday deal, which is a genuine steal if you're on the lookout for a high quality TV that won't disappoint you in color depth and brightness. It utilizes Samsung's Quantum Mini LEDs that take in-depth control of specified regions of your TV for a great image. It also boasts 120Hz refresh rate, meaning it'll work quite well for gaming.

If you've considered investing into a premium TV but weren't interested in dumping over a thousand dollars, now's a great time to do so. This Samsung TV boasts QLED technology and is 55-inches, which should be perfect for most, unless you're in need of an enormous TV for your living room. For $998, this TV is a steal on Amazon.

Of course, you can also expect it comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz, which means you won't be disappointed if you intended to game on this thing. Its 4K resolution also ensures you get to choose how you experience those games, especially with many allowing players to select between Fidelity and Performance modes. I typically prefer higher framerate over higher resolution, but 4K is still useful if you plan to watch films or TV.

We've seen lots of great TV deals throughout Black Friday, but this is one of the best for those who need something powerful without hitting quadruple digits.