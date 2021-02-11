Presidents' Day preview takes $200 off Asus VivoBook with Ryzen 7 CPU

Today, a seemingly early Presidents' Day laptop deal slashes hundreds off the Asus VivoBook 17. If you're bargain hunting for a powerful AMD Ryzen laptop under $1,000, you'll want to jump on this deal.

Right now, you can get the Asus VivoBook 17 for $599.99 at Best Buy. That's $200 off its $800 list price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Asus laptop. It also undercuts Walmart's current price by $89.

Asus VivoBook 17 deal

Asus VivoBook 17.3" Laptop: was $799 now $599 @ Best Buy

Now $200 off at Best Buy, the Asus VivoBook 17 is one of the most affordable laptops you can get. It packs a 17.3-inch (1600 x 900) display, 2.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and Radeon Vega 10 graphics. It's $89 cheaper than Walmart's current price. View Deal

This Asus VivoBook 17 is one of the best laptops for the money and it's one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

It features a 17.3-inch (1600 x 900) display, 2.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and Radeon Vega 10 graphics. Performance-wise, the laptop packs ample power for creating docs, writing term papers, streaming movies, and light gaming.

Although we didn't test this exact exact model version, in our Asus VivoBook 15 review, we praised its handsome design, comfortable keyboard, and great audio. The laptop we tested had the same Ryzen 7 CPU and 12GB of RAM combo as the VivoBook 17 in this deal. In one test, we had 15 to 25 Google Chrome tabs open with a few of them running videos while editing documents and the VivoBook's performance remained solid.

As for ports, the Asus VivoBook 17 affords you a broad selection. It has USB 2.0 Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, USB 3.1 port, an HDMI port. There's also a microSD reader slot and a 3.5mm audio jack on board. Weighing in at 5 pounds and 16.00 x 10.00 x 0.8 inches, the VivoBook 17 is lighter than the Dell XPS 17 (5.5 pounds, 14.7 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches) and the HP Envy 17t (6 pounds, 15.7 x 10.2 x 0.8 inches).

At $200 off the VivoBook is an excellent value if you're looking for an everyday laptop for work, school, and multimedia.