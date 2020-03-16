Working from home essentials for Coronavirus and beyond

Businesses across the U.S. are adopting work from home practices as confirmed coronavirus cases are on the rise. With the government's mandate of social distancing to help manage the spread of the disease, many employees find themselves working at home for the first time.

Luckily, our mobile lifestyle affords us access to project management and conferencing software which makes working from home fairly easy. If you need a new laptop, monitor or PC accessories to work remotely for the next few weeks or more, we're here to help.

As more companies ask employees to work from home amid the coronavirus crisis, you'll need the right equipment. We're rounding up the best deals on essentials you'll need to work from home efficiently.

Work from home laptop deals

Working from home requires a good PC for maximum productivity. If you're wopking with large documents and heavy documents, we recommend a PC with at least 8GB of RAM.

Dell XPS 13 (7390): was $1,099 now $829 @ Dell

This model Dell XPS 13 (7390) laptops packs a 13.3-inch 1080p display, a Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Use Dell coupon code, "EXTRA17" to drop its price down to $829.View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (256GB): was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Amazon

The 13-inch MacBook Pro gives you loads of power in a super-portable — and stylish — chassis. For a limited time, the Core i5 model is $200 off at Amazon. Best Buy offers the same price.



View Deal

Dell Inspiron 13 5000 Laptop: was $809 now $580 @ Dell

This Inspiron 13 5000 (5391) laptop has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 10th Gen Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Save $280 via coupon, "EXTRA17". View Deal

Work from home monitor deals

No work from office is complete without the right monitor. Expand your screen's real estate with a 32-inch display or a curved multi-display for juggling documents and spreadsheets.

Dell UltraSharp U2412M 24" Monitor: was $349 now $146 @ Amazon

This 24-inch 1920 x 1200 LED-backlit display offers crystal clear viewing. Connectivity-wise, you get a DVI-D port, display port, VGA port, a USB 2.0 upstream port and four USB downstream ports. View Deal

Samsung 32" FHD Curved monitor: was $249 now $169 @ Walmart

The Samsung 32" FHD Curved Multimedia Monitor is great for gaming and streaming TV shows and movies. It's one of the least-expensive 32-inch Samsung monitors we've ever seen. View Deal

Acer S241HL 24" Monitor: was $139 now $109 @ Amazon

This Acer monitor has a 1920 x 1080 resolution, slim LED design and built-in speakers. At $30 off, it's the lowest price we've ever seen for this monitor. View Deal

HP 27er 27" LED Monitor: was $249 now $196 @ Amazon

The HP 27er 1080p monitor is thin, sleek and lightweight. With VGA and 2 HDMI ports with HDCP, it's ideal for laptops and multi-monitor setups. Amazon has it on sale for $53 off its regular price. View Deal

Home networking deals

Working from home requires a stable internet connection. That's where a whole home mesh router comes in. This system woks with your cable modem to blanket your home with WiFi, eliminating buffering and dead zones.

For smaller homes, alternative, a WiFi range extender might be do the trick.

Netgear WiFi Range Extender EX2700: was $31 now $19 @ Amazon

The Netgear WiFi range extender adds coverage for up to 600 sq. ft. It supports up to 10 devices like laptops, smartphones, tablets and more. It works with your cable modem and provides WiFi speeds up to 300Mps.

View Deal

Netgear R6330 AC1600 Smart WiFi Router: was $79 now $62 @ Amazon

This dual-band gigabit router packs AC1600 WiFi 300+1300Mbps speeds and high-power external antennas for an ultrafast and reliable Internet connection. It's now $17 off, which is an all-time low price. View Deal

Tenda Whole Home Mesh WiFi System (3 Pack): was $199 now $129 @ Amazon

This WiFi system replaces your traditional router and supports multiple connected devices at one. It works with your ISP modem to blanket up to 6000 sq.ft with reliable WiFi. View Deal

TP-Link Deco Whole Home Mesh WiFi System: was $299 now $152 @ Amazon

Say goodbye to dead zones and buffering for good with the Deco M5 whole home WiFi system. It covers up to 5,500 sq. ft and supports up to 100+ connected devices.

View Deal

Work from home accessories

Investing in the right PC accessories can help make working from home more comfortable. An ergonomic keyboard reduces risk of fatigue and promotes neutral wrist posture. Meanwhile, an wireless over-ear headset lets you take calls away from your PC, hands-free.

Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard: was $59 now $44 @ Best Buy This ergonomic Microsoft keyboard features a cushioned palm rest covered in premium fabric for all-day comfort. For a limited time, it's $15 off at Best Buy.View Deal

Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse: was $29 now $22 @ Amazon

This wireless keyboard and mouse bundle includes a full size keyboard and precision mouse. Advanced 2.4 GHz wireless technology with 128-bit AES encryption offers a fast and secure connection.

View Deal

Seagate 1TB Mobile Drive for Chromebook: was $59 now $49 @ Best Buy

Instantly add 1TB of storage to your Chromebook, Windows or Mac with this Seagate Mobile Drive. It requires no formatting and offers simple drag and drop functionality with fast data transfer rates up to 5 Gbps via USB 3.0. View Deal

WD 2TB My Passport External Hard Drive: was $79 now $59 @ Best Buy

This 2TB portable drive is portable, supports USB 3.0/2.0 connectivity, and 256-bit hardware encryption. It's plug and play PC and Mac ready.View Deal

Brother Compact Monochrome Laser Printer: was $169.99 now $99.99 @ Amazon

This Brother Monochrome Laser Printer (HLL2395DW) features a scan glass flatbed for quick copying and scanning. It has a 250 sheet capacity, prints 36 ppm and supports wireless printing the the Cloud. View Deal