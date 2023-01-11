Best webcam deals in January 2023

New year sales continue this week with the best webcam deals of January 2023. So if you're looking for an external webcam for that laptop you got over the holidays, you don't have to spend a fortune. Several retailers are marking down prices on today's best webcams from Logitech, Microsoft, Razer and more.

For many of us, working or studying from home means video conferencing on our laptops daily. In some instances, several times a day. The right webcam will enhance your video and sound quality during meetings be it Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, or Zoom.

From the budget Microsoft LifeCam to the Ozbot Tiny webcam with auto-tracking, shop today's best webcam deals below.

Shop webcam deals

Best webcam deals

(opens in new tab) Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000: $39 $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $15 on the LifeCam HD-3000 from Microsoft. This true HD camera gives you bright and colorful video, and makes it easy to post to your favorite social sites. It offers crystal-clear audio thanks to a built-in omnidirectional microphone with acoustic noise cancellation.

(opens in new tab) Logitech C270 HD: $39 $29 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 on the Logitech C270 HD webcam. Enjoy smooth, sharp 720p video in rich color with the Logitech C270. It's built-in noise-reducing microphone lets be heard loud and clear.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft LifeCam Cinema: $69 $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 on Microsoft's LifeCam Cinema (opens in new tab). This HD webcam records HD videos at 720p and employs ClearFrame technology to deliver rich and detailed videos even in low light settings. Its digital microphone with noise-cancelling technology provides crystal clear audio for video calls. Meanwhile, TrueColor technology auto-adjusts exposure levels for crystal clear video.

(opens in new tab) Logitech C920x HD Pro: $69 $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 on Logitech C920x HD Pro, one of the best webcams around. If you need an external webcam for your laptop, the Logitech C920 HD Pro is a solid option. It delivers excellent 1080p video quality at 30fps and has a sturdy grip.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam: $99 $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 on the Razer Kiyo, one the best streaming webcams for Twitch. It delivers superb image quality and features a great design with an innovative ring light.

(opens in new tab) Logitech C930e Webcam: $129 $72 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $57 on the Logitech C930e, a budget-friendly external USB webcam. It supports up to 1080p video at 30fps and features a built-in stereo noise-cancelling microphone. With its easy-to-install, plug-and-play functionality, the Logitech C930e works with Windows, macOS, and Chrome OS laptops.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kiyo Pro: $199 $94 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $105 on the Razer Kiyo Pro webcam. We tested this laptop camera and liked its solid 1080p video and photo quality. Other notable features includes its privacy shutter and dedicated companion app.