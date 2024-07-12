Amazon Prime Day webcam deals 2024: Early discounts have arrived

Amazon Prime Day is July 16-17, and Prime Day webcam deals are inevitable. Next week's 48-hour sale is a great opportunity to buy a webcam for your laptop without hurting your wallet.

It seems like Amazon is so excited about celebrating its customers with significant savings that discounts are popping up early.

For example, the Logitech HD Pro C920 is now on sale at Amazon for $62 ($37 off). Our Logitech C920 webcam review praised its sharp, clear photos and video via its 1080p auto-focusing camera. We gave it a 4.5-star rating and named it the Editor's Choice laptop camera.

During real-world tests, we captured images with the C920 in our lab. We were floored by its image clarity, detail, and color accuracy. Video chatting and recordings were also crystal clear.

If you need an external webcam for your laptop, the Logitech C920 HD Pro is the one to buy.

Prime Day officially starts July 16 at 3:01 a.m. ET and the best webcam deals of the season are on the horizon. For early discounts, visit our Amazon Prime Day deals list and browse pre-Prime Day deals on laptop cameras below.

Early Prime Day webcam deals

Logitech HD Pro C920: $99 $62 @ Amazon

Now $37 off at Amazon, the Logitech HD Pro C920 is one of the best laptop webcams to buy. In our Logitech C920 webcam review, we were impressed by its sharp, clear photos and video. We gave it a 4.5-star rating and named it the Editor's Choice webcam.

Logitech C270 HD: $39 $23 @ Amazon

Save $16 on the Logitech C270 HD webcam. Enjoy smooth, sharp 720p video in rich color with the Logitech C270. Its built-in noise-reducing microphone lets you be heard loud and clear.

Logitech C930e: $129 $99 @ Amazon

You can save $57 on the Logitech C930e, a budget-friendly external USB webcam that supports up to 1080p video at 30fps and features a built-in stereo noise-cancelling microphone. With its easy-to-install, plug-and-play functionality, the Logitech C930e works with Windows, macOS, and Chrome OS laptops.

Razer Kiyo: $99 $49 @ Amazon

Save 50% on the Razer Kiyo, one the best streaming webcams for Twitch. It delivers superb image quality and features a great design with an innovative ring light.